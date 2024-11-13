  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Elections Trump Cabinet Appointment - TRACKER

Homeland Security Secretary - Governor and Former Congresswoman Kristi Noem

Secretary of State - Senator “Little” Marco Rubio

Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director - Former ICE Director Tom Homan

Chief of Staff - Campaign Manager Susie Wiles

Attorney General - Congressman Matthew Gaetz

Secretary of Defense - Major Peter Hegseth

Director of Central Intelligence Agency - Former Congressman and Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliff

Director of National Intelligence - Former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard

Environmental Protectors Agency Director - Former Congressman Lee Zeldin

UN Ambassador - Congresswoman Elise Stefanik

National Security Advisor - Congressman Michael Waltz


UPDATES AS NEWS COMES IN



Curious of everyone’s thoughts on these picks.
 
I'm happy so long as it's the tried and tested appointment of a fat, middle-aged woman who thinks bread is the devil as Secretary for Health.
 
Gaetz is likely why Trump wants to do recess appointments. He may not have 50 votes. Definitely shouldn’t.
He doesn't want anyone pointing out corruption and how unqualified his picks are. This is super fascinating honestly.
 
Not a fan of Gaetz for AG. I wouldn’t go with Hegseth, I think someone with more experience would be a better choice. I’d much rather see Tulsi as Secretary of State and Richard Grenell as DNI.
 
The picks are obviously atrocious, as expected.

The more interesting question is:

How long before the Trumpanzees here pivot from "Trump will make America great again!" to "Well of course he's going to tear the country down and leave it a smoldering mess. That's what we elected him for!"?

I'm going to guess...February 2026, which is a conservative guess.

*grabs popcorn*
 
Not a fan of Gaetz for AG. I wouldn’t go with Hegseth, I think someone with more experience would be a better choice. I’d much rather see Tulsi as Secretary of State and Richard Grenell as DNI.
I think what Hegseth wants is correct and his vision is correct — his experience isn’t.
 
The Gaetz one stands out like a sore thumb
The question is, is that better than the Aileen Cannon appointment I thought we’d see, or worse?

Godspeed to you if you plan to keep this thread going for the long haul. Last time around, Trump’s A Team had a 40% turnover rate.
 
The question is, is that better than the Aileen Cannon appointment I thought we’d see, or worse?
Trump's saving her for a cozy lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court.
 
Trump's saving her for a cozy lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court.
Lmao probably true. That’s exactly where Trump would put a judge who wasn’t familiar with famous Supreme Court cases and their rulings.
 
