Rob Battisti
HR for HR
@Steel
- Joined
- Jun 1, 2007
- Messages
- 31,106
- Reaction score
- 49,480
Homeland Security Secretary - Governor and Former Congresswoman Kristi Noem
Secretary of State - Senator “Little” Marco Rubio
Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director - Former ICE Director Tom Homan
Chief of Staff - Campaign Manager Susie Wiles
Attorney General - Congressman Matthew Gaetz
Secretary of Defense - Major Peter Hegseth
Director of Central Intelligence Agency - Former Congressman and Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliff
Director of National Intelligence - Former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard
Environmental Protectors Agency Director - Former Congressman Lee Zeldin
UN Ambassador - Congresswoman Elise Stefanik
National Security Advisor - Congressman Michael Waltz
UPDATES AS NEWS COMES IN
Curious of everyone’s thoughts on these picks.
Secretary of State - Senator “Little” Marco Rubio
Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director - Former ICE Director Tom Homan
Chief of Staff - Campaign Manager Susie Wiles
Attorney General - Congressman Matthew Gaetz
Secretary of Defense - Major Peter Hegseth
Director of Central Intelligence Agency - Former Congressman and Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliff
Director of National Intelligence - Former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard
Environmental Protectors Agency Director - Former Congressman Lee Zeldin
UN Ambassador - Congresswoman Elise Stefanik
National Security Advisor - Congressman Michael Waltz
UPDATES AS NEWS COMES IN
Curious of everyone’s thoughts on these picks.