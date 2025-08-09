fingercuffs
I can remember when the whole TACO thing came about people were calling this burger joint asking if they sold chicken tacos and them crying about it.
This just writes itself, and maybe the first and last time I post something from Fox Lose.
Owner of Trump-themed burger chain faces deportation after feds allege illegal status, 'sham' marriages
Lebanese restaurateur Roland Beainy, the co-owner of a Trump-branded burger chain in Texas, is facing deportation for visa violations, according to ICE.
