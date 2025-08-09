  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Law Trump Burger

fingercuffs

fingercuffs

Yellow Card
Yellow Card
Joined
Dec 9, 2007
Messages
123,824
Reaction score
58,816
I can remember when the whole TACO thing came about people were calling this burger joint asking if they sold chicken tacos and them crying about it.

This just writes itself, and maybe the first and last time I post something from Fox Lose.

www.foxnews.com

Owner of Trump-themed burger chain faces deportation after feds allege illegal status, 'sham' marriages

Lebanese restaurateur Roland Beainy, the co-owner of a Trump-branded burger chain in Texas, is facing deportation for visa violations, according to ICE.
www.foxnews.com www.foxnews.com
 
If the owner gets deported is Trump the new owner?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,482
Messages
57,668,296
Members
175,793
Latest member
kyleranderson19

Share this page

Back
Top