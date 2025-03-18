  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

International Trump bundles up for War on Terror 2.0…Tucker Carlson tries to de-escalate it

Tucker Carlson, the former Fox News star who is deeply embedded within Donald Trump’s inner circle, warned the president this week that a strike on Iran “would certainly result” in a war that would cost billions of dollars and lead to “thousands of American deaths” in the region.

“The cost of future acts of terrorism on American soil may be even higher. Those aren’t guesses,” the MAGA podcaster addedon Monday evening. “Those are the Pentagon’s own estimates. A bombing campaign against Iran will set off a war, and it will be America’s war. Don’t let the propagandists lie to you.”

Can Tucker talk Trump down from escalating war with Iran? He’s done it before.

Tucker Carlson is urging the president to not ‘let the propagandists lie to you’ and back away from escalating a military conflict with Iran. The former Fox News host did the same thing after the killing of Qasem Soleimani threatened a regional war in the Middle East.
I think war with Iran is inevitable at this point. Israel will not allow Iran to become a nuclear power, and will put pressure on America to attack.

It's a question of when and how bad, not if.
 
There won't be a war. This is just saber rattling to get to the negotiating table.
 
We had them denuclearized but our current president thought it was a good idea to sabotage that. This war was most certainly preventable. Letting Israel breathe down your neck to start the War on Terror 2.0 is a horrible idea. We already killed and lost enough people in Iraq. This exercise is redudant and never seems to pan out.
 
Not arguing that. Just pointing out where we are right now.

And it's personal: Trump ordered a drone strike on one of the IRG's top officers. The Iranians would love to return the favour and whack Trump. Too much bad blood for a peaceful solution.
 
What happens if Trump attacks Iran and Iran can't build shitty drones for Putin anymore?
 
