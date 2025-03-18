filthybliss
Tucker Carlson, the former Fox News star who is deeply embedded within Donald Trump’s inner circle, warned the president this week that a strike on Iran “would certainly result” in a war that would cost billions of dollars and lead to “thousands of American deaths” in the region.
“The cost of future acts of terrorism on American soil may be even higher. Those aren’t guesses,” the MAGA podcaster addedon Monday evening. “Those are the Pentagon’s own estimates. A bombing campaign against Iran will set off a war, and it will be America’s war. Don’t let the propagandists lie to you.”
Can Tucker talk Trump down from escalating war with Iran? He’s done it before.
Tucker Carlson is urging the president to not ‘let the propagandists lie to you’ and back away from escalating a military conflict with Iran. The former Fox News host did the same thing after the killing of Qasem Soleimani threatened a regional war in the Middle East.
