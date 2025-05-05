ermac88 said: https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/trump-announces-100-tariff-movies-produced-outside-us-2025-05-04/



It doesn't seem clear who will pay these tariffs, how they will manifest nor what "produced outside of the US" means.



But one thing is clear, he will make Hollywood great again as he has promised with so many other institutions.



AlrightSo I think what Trump is thinking here is that if we make everything in America there will be more jobs more money and the country will prosperButWe live in a global world now and it seems a lot harder to make that theory into a reality and I'm skeptical that this will do anything besides make movies cost even more and probably suck more too.This also got me thinking some years back now we wanted people to film shit in Detroit so we created incentives for them to do so and it worked ....then our republican governor got jealous when he saw all the money they was making and tried to renegotiate and ended up fucking the whole thing up and now no one films shit here anymore. I feel like Trump would end up doing that on a national scale.