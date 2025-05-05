Economy trump brilliant new tariff plan, 100% on films produced outside of US

It doesn't seem clear who will pay these tariffs, how they will manifest nor what "produced outside of the US" means.

But one thing is clear, he will make Hollywood great again as he has promised with so many other institutions.

It seems he heard tariffs are a word, and just apply to any form of commerce, trade or commercial endeavour.
Alright

So I think what Trump is thinking here is that if we make everything in America there will be more jobs more money and the country will prosper

But

We live in a global world now and it seems a lot harder to make that theory into a reality and I'm skeptical that this will do anything besides make movies cost even more and probably suck more too.

This also got me thinking some years back now we wanted people to film shit in Detroit so we created incentives for them to do so and it worked ....then our republican governor got jealous when he saw all the money they was making and tried to renegotiate and ended up fucking the whole thing up and now no one films shit here anymore. I feel like Trump would end up doing that on a national scale.
 
If you cant tell the difference between Canada and Oakland then you probably shouldnt be calling other people retarded
There have probably been many movies where you couldn't tell the difference, simple jack
 
Trump: "Biden is terrible on the economy!! Lower prices day 1!! Everything well be afforable!! Cheap eggs and no more Latinos!!"

MAGAtard: "I cant vote for Biden because the economy!! Everything costs more!! Its all unaffordable!! Muh grosheries!!"

Trump: "I don't know how to lower prices, irs complicated. You're gonna feel some pain. Prices will go up. I'm gonna make everything cost more, for America!!"

MAGAtards: "Okay!!"
 
About to put tariffs on TDS threads.
This sounds like very smart intelligent thinking!


What is TDS exactly? Please, please share with us.


How would implement those tarriffs?
You'd pay to read them right?
For what purpose?
 
