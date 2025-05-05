ermac88
https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/trump-announces-100-tariff-movies-produced-outside-us-2025-05-04/
It doesn't seem clear who will pay these tariffs, how they will manifest nor what "produced outside of the US" means.
But one thing is clear, he will make Hollywood great again as he has promised with so many other institutions.
It seems he heard tariffs are a word, and just apply to any form of commerce, trade or commercial endeavour.