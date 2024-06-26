  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Elections Trump-Biden Debate PPV

Not this one. This is with No Audience , cut mics, and a mod Crew that's the left equivalent of Hsnnity and Ingram.

No audience will kill Trump and cutting mics will kill entertainment value.
 
Streeter said:
Not this one. This is with No Audience , cut mics, and a mod Crew that's the left equivalent of Hsnnity and Ingram.

No audience will kill Trump and cutting mics will kill entertainment value.
Click to expand...
No audience? SAD
 
Is there any truth that CNN will have the broadcast on a 120 sec delay instead of the normal 7 sec delay?

 
Streeter said:
Not this one. This is with No Audience , cut mics, and a mod Crew that's the left equivalent of Hsnnity and Ingram.

No audience will kill Trump and cutting mics will kill entertainment value.
Click to expand...
<{MingNope}>

Yeah, Trump might have to just rely on making good points instead of egging on and interrupting his opponent.
 
This might wind up being the cringiest event in American TV history. An antediluvian career politician vs a borderline retarded, narcissistic, pathological liar (and convicted felon).
 
idrankyourbeer's maid said:
Is there any truth that CNN will have the broadcast on a 120 sec delay instead of the normal 7 sec delay?

Click to expand...


I think this one, the 2min delay is false. But yea, not just no audience, but also no press, let alone normal White House press. They cited potential medical emergency reasons… like wtf is that? Lmao.

I bet they start with 1/6 to try and set the mood, but will backfire, as evident here

 
heloder said:
This might wind up being the cringiest event in American TV history. An antediluvian career politician vs a borderline retarded, narcissistic, pathological liar (and convicted felon).
Click to expand...
- No if you include S America.
Isn't BBB more cringe?
 
cottagecheesefan said:
I think this one, the 2min delay is false. But yea, not just no audience, but also no press, let alone normal White House press. They cited potential medical emergency reasons… like wtf is that? Lmao.

I bet they start with 1/6 to try and set the mood, but will backfire, as evident here

Click to expand...


Thanks the whole 2 min delay sounded suspect
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

cottagecheesefan
Elections Trump challenges Biden to a debate
21 22 23
Replies
447
Views
10K
DoctorTaco
DoctorTaco
cottagecheesefan
Elections Trump challenges Biden to a debate, "Anytime, Anywhere, Anyplace!"
8 9 10
Replies
186
Views
6K
Belaya Smert
Belaya Smert

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,434
Messages
55,757,914
Members
174,921
Latest member
Oslewny

Share this page

Back
Top