No audience? SADNot this one. This is with No Audience , cut mics, and a mod Crew that's the left equivalent of Hsnnity and Ingram.
No audience will kill Trump and cutting mics will kill entertainment value.
Dana White's fault. He started that shit with UFC Apex cards.No audience? SAD
CNN knew Trump would easily win over the crowd compared to Biden.No audience? SAD
Is there any truth that CNN will have the broadcast on a 120 sec delay instead of the normal 7 sec delay?
- No if you include S America.This might wind up being the cringiest event in American TV history. An antediluvian career politician vs a borderline retarded, narcissistic, pathological liar (and convicted felon).
I think this one, the 2min delay is false. But yea, not just no audience, but also no press, let alone normal White House press. They cited potential medical emergency reasons… like wtf is that? Lmao.
I bet they start with 1/6 to try and set the mood, but will backfire, as evident here