Economy Trump believes inflation is down, consumers are saving money, and economy is in perfect condition

Certain Republicans are having beef with that idea.


1*M0uCQPZMXVZKrUnBAVHXxA.png



President Trump, speaking aboard Air Force One on Sunday, said: “The only price we have that's high is beef and we'll get that down. And one of the things we're thinking about doing is beef from Argentina.”

Asked for clarification, Trump said: "We would buy some beef from Argentina. If we do that, that will bring our beef prices down because our groceries are down. Our energy prices are down. I think we're going to have $2 gasoline pretty soon. We're getting close. And everything's down. The one thing that's kept up is beef. And if we buy some beef, now I'm not talking about that much from Argentina, it would help Argentina, which we consider a very good country, a very good ally."

In a show of rare disapproval, some congressional Republicans are urging Trump to reconsider.
On Oct. 21, a group of House GOP lawmakers from rural states like North Dakota and Montana sent a letter to the president and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins to express their concerns. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-South Dakota, said he met with the president and his Cabinet member at the White House to talk about it.
"I suggested that energy prices across the country are down not because we imported additional energy from other countries, but because we started producing more energy right here in the United States," Rounds said in a statement. "The same rule should apply for American beef."

Republicans are beefing with Trump over beef

President Donald Trump wants to import meat from Argentina to lower beef prices. Republicans from rural states aren't happy about it.
Trump admin warns Argentina beef might be diseased but US may still import

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said issues with foot-and-mouth disease could limit how much beef the U.S. imports.
It is, they are, and it's certainly not in "perfect condition", but it's a massive improvement from the shit show of the last administration. CPI has been under 3.0 for Trump's entire term, and his entire first term. It was over 3.0 for all but a couple months of Biden's term and was climbing again for 4 straight months when he left office. Wages have outpaced inflation for Trump's term, as they did in his first term, and inflation outpaced wages for Biden's term, and outpaced them badly for the first 2 years of it when inflation was up to 9.1.
 
You can say that as much as you want but no one believes that, not even you
You really like talking about things you don't know much about huh.

Fact-check: GOP, Dem government shutdown talking points

A battle over health care and spending has led to an Oct. 1 federal government shutdown. Many services will continue, including FEMA's response to hurricanes. Spending on other programs such as WIC is less certain.
The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a group that's hawkish on the deficit, said in a Sept. 18 press release that Democrats’ proposal in its entirety would add $1.5 trillion to the national debt over the next decade.
"The (continuing resolution) itself — the part that funds the government — would not add $1.5 trillion to the debt, but the bill that Democrats have proposed includes other provisions that would,




What You Need for the End of the Fiscal Year | Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget

2025-10-14-Updated 10/14/25: The government has been shut down since October 1.
The Senate previously failed to end debate on that CR, as well as the alternative CR put forward by Democrats that would cost $1.5 trillion.

Congress Should Not Add $1.5 Trillion to Debt in CR
/https://www.crfb.org/press-releases/congress-should-not-add-15-trillion-debt-cr
 
It is, they are, and it's certainly not in "perfect condition", but it's a massive improvement from the shit show of the last administration. CPI has been under 3.0 for Trump's entire term, and his entire first term. It was over 3.0 for all but a couple months of Biden's term and was climbing again for 4 straight months when he left office. Wages have outpaced inflation for Trump's term, as they did in his first term, and inflation outpaced wages for Biden's term, and outpaced them badly for the first 2 years of it when inflation was up to 9.1.
I want whatever you're on. That's good to be some good shit.
 
Well inflation is way down. There just hasn’t been deflation because the inflation under Biden is called “sticky” inflation and pretty hard to undo. At least it has been greatly slowed down, outside of a few products

Hopefully as gas prices continue to gradually lower, production and transport costs will hopefully go down enough for actual deflation, but that is a big ask
 
