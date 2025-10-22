Republicans are beefing with Trump over beef President Donald Trump wants to import meat from Argentina to lower beef prices. Republicans from rural states aren't happy about it.

Certain Republicans are having beef with that idea.President Trump, speaking aboard Air Force One on Sunday, said: “The only price we have that's high is beef and we'll get that down. And one of the things we're thinking about doing is beef from Argentina.”Asked for clarification, Trump said: "We would buy some beef from Argentina. If we do that, that will bring our beef prices down because our groceries are down. Our energy prices are down. I think we're going to have $2 gasoline pretty soon. We're getting close. And everything's down. The one thing that's kept up is beef. And if we buy some beef, now I'm not talking about that much from Argentina, it would help Argentina, which we consider a very good country, a very good ally."In a show of rare disapproval, some congressional Republicans are urging Trump to reconsider.On Oct. 21, a group of House GOP lawmakers from rural states like North Dakota and Montana sent a letter to the president and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins to express their concerns. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-South Dakota, said he met with the president and his Cabinet member at the White House to talk about it."I suggested that energy prices across the country are down not because we imported additional energy from other countries, but because we started producing more energy right here in the United States," Rounds said in a statement. "The same rule should apply for American beef."