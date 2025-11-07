Prices have come down since Trump came into office. The Democrats left him a high inflation mess to deal with though. Lowering prices will take time, but I imagine they will continue to lower. With Thanksgiving coming up soon, saw this about lower food prices fro the holiday ~
President Donald J. Trump promised to crush inflation and lower prices — and he’s delivering this Thanksgiving, with the classic holiday feast about 3% cheaper than last year, according to a brand new report.
Americans are seeing across-the-board price declines for the holiday staples, with dinner rolls down 22%
, frozen vegetables down 15%
, and items like turkeys, stuffing, gravy mix, fresh cranberries, and pumpkin pies all costing less
.
It’s proof that under President Trump’s leadership, America is winning the war on high prices — even as Democrats grind the country to a halt with their deranged, reckless government shutdown.
Meanwhile, retailers are offering their cheapest Thanksgiving meals in years:
- Walmart’s Thanksgiving meal costs 25% less than last year — with its lowest turkey price since 2019. The meal feeds ten people which works out to just under $4 per person.
- Lidl’s Thanksgiving meal costs $10 less than last year. The meal feeds ten people, which works out to just $3.60 per person.
- Aldi’s Thanksgiving meal costs $7 less than last year — its lowest price since 2019. The meal feeds ten people, which works out to $4 per person.
- Target’s Thanksgiving meal is at its lowest price ever. The meal feeds four people, which works out to less than $5 per person.
- Schnucks is selling frozen turkeys at the lowest price in over 15 years. The retailer is one of the largest privately held supermarket chains in the nation.