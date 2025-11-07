  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Economy Trump believes inflation is a con job & affordability crisis is a myth

President Donald Trump appeared to dismiss concerns about the cost of living for Americans, calling such criticism a "con" by Democrats and touting his record on inflation.
"So I don't want to hear about the affordability, because right now we're much less," Trump told reporters on Thursday in the White House East Room.

Trump complained that he isn’t receiving enough credit for his economic record, saying: "The press reports whatever the con people say, you know I call the Democrats con men and women. They make up numbers."

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy told the New York Times: “People aren’t dumb. They know prices aren’t going down.”

Donald Trump: "I don't want to hear about the affordability"

Voter concern about inflation and the cost of living helped deliver Trump the presidency for a second time.
Trump should choose his words more carefully.

It should have sounded like this, "As you know during the Biden years we had an incredible amount of inflation. A lot of that was the effects of the covid shutdown. However, inflation has been reduced significantly over the last year. The effects of that change will be felt downstream in the future. I need to work with the fed to keep interest rates down. At this time, "stimulating" the economy by injecting more cash would be a mistake. Remember, this is a global economy and the costs of goods and services appears to be rising everywhere. I sympathize and appreciate all of our citizens who are struggling right now. We see the working class getting squeezed. But don't believe everything you hear in the media - we all know statistics can be manipulated. God bless America and you all, good night."
 
Trump should choose his words more carefully.

It should have sounded like this, "As you know during the Biden years we had an incredible amount of inflation. A lot of that was the effects of the covid shutdown. However, inflation has been reduced significantly over the last year. The effects of that change will be felt downstream in the future. I need to work with the fed to keep interest rates down. At this time, "stimulating" the economy by injecting more cash would be a mistake. Remember, this is a global economy and the costs of goods and services appears to be rising everywhere. I sympathize and appreciate all of our citizens who are struggling right now. We see the working class getting squeezed. But don't believe everything you hear in the media - we all know statistics can be manipulated. God bless America and you all, good night."
LoL that kind of statement would require a level headed politician, not an egomaniac reality tv star grifter billionaire real estate mogul who is in it just to line his pockets
 
Trump never had ANY plan to come in and tackle inflation. What he has done is the tariffs, which have made things MORE expensive. He claims it will eventually benefit America because it will bring back manufacturing (to what degree it will bring it back in reality we don't know), but that doesn't do much for the current problem.

If inflation is still bad in 2026, it will be interesting to see how the vote goes. Trump has made his base happy with some of his moves such as the deportations, but NO ONE will approve of a bad economy.

Even the culture war losses the left is doomed to get in the next national election may not be enough for the Reps to win if the economy is still bad by 2028.
 
Trump doesn’t comprehend the idea of affordability. He’s never had to think about that in his life. That has always been obvious, but it was especially funny to me when he was talking about an old lady not being able to pay two dollars for an apple and having to put it back in the fridge.
 
yeah, its easy to forget he has a major habit of stepping on his own mushroom dick and that without significant assists from (kind of in order) The DNC (RE bernie), Comey (announcing the email investigation 10 days before the election), Biden (being a selfish prick) Kamala (being shite) the DNc again (making her shite campaign even worse), he'd probably be a 3 time loser.
 
'I don't want to hear about the affordability' is fucking terrible optics. As has been said that is a billboard waiting to happen and a total gift for the Dems. It's actually significantly more dismissive than anything biden said about inflation.

Only Trump could possibly recover from this, and his supporters will probably pretend like it never happened even as he openly said 'don't fucken bother me with your little problems putting food on the table'.

Non-partisans, I imagine, will desert the Reps in large numbers over that statement.
 
Trump not taking accountability for negative realities is nothing new and will never change.
It's always everyone else's fault with Trump.

He always craps on about how "nobody is better at the economy than me" , but when he is in charge of if the economy everything is the fault of imaginary and nefarious "Others " (immigrants, trannies, Democrats)
 
Trump never had ANY plan to come in and tackle inflation. What he has done is the tariffs, which have made things MORE expensive. He claims it will eventually benefit America because it will bring back manufacturing (to what degree it will bring it back in reality we don't know), but that doesn't do much for the current problem.

If inflation is still bad in 2026, it will be interesting to see how the vote goes. Trump has made his base happy with some of his moves such as the deportations, but NO ONE will approve of a bad economy.

Even the culture war losses the left is doomed to get in the next national election may not be enough for the Reps to win if the economy is still bad by 2028.
I mean we do know. Analysis was done on his tariffs from his first term and they showed any benefit of increased manufacturing domestically was offset by the increase cost of the final goods. Using the tariff's on washing machines for example, the cost per job created was $815,000 per year.
 
I just reminded myself, even with the above, unpopular, unlikeable Hillary, tarnished with the toxic Clinton brand, beset by the email investigation and stay-at-home Bernie bros, even Hillary won the popular vote against trump

Trump's supposed electoral gold-dust is somewhat over-rated, even with the above problems, unpopular Hillary beat him in the popular vote by a greater margin than he beat the even less popular Kamala

and he lost to fucken Biden.
 
I mean he is half right. 50% is still an F unless it's a pass/fail course in which case...probably still an F but 50% of the F is true so that should count for like 100% just like the old adage
george-bush-fool.gif
 
A White House Press Release

<YeahOKJen>
 
