Trump should choose his words more carefully.



It should have sounded like this, "As you know during the Biden years we had an incredible amount of inflation. A lot of that was the effects of the covid shutdown. However, inflation has been reduced significantly over the last year. The effects of that change will be felt downstream in the future. I need to work with the fed to keep interest rates down. At this time, "stimulating" the economy by injecting more cash would be a mistake. Remember, this is a global economy and the costs of goods and services appears to be rising everywhere. I sympathize and appreciate all of our citizens who are struggling right now. We see the working class getting squeezed. But don't believe everything you hear in the media - we all know statistics can be manipulated. God bless America and you all, good night."