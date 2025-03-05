remember when she said she was an Indian outlaw, half Cherokee and Choctaw? Married a chippawa? Then he said she wasn’t. So she did a dna test proving she wasn’t. Then she made a commercial saying this test proves she fights with the passion of her ancestors. Everyone laughed at her and the media just stop covering this career ending multi decade facade? Pepperidge farm remembers
