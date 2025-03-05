  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Elections Trump being mean to Pocahontas

wwkirk

wwkirk

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
May 22, 2012
Messages
12,919
Reaction score
8,022
lmao His critics will probably say he's being undignified and spiteful. I say, Trump is a straight savage!
We can both be right, can't we?

 
She's a race grifter and a fraud, she deserves it.
 
It's thin skinned bullshit. He should just stop being so petty. Get the job done, shut up and keep fixing things.
 
remember when she said she was an Indian outlaw, half Cherokee and Choctaw? Married a chippawa? Then he said she wasn’t. So she did a dna test proving she wasn’t. Then she made a commercial saying this test proves she fights with the passion of her ancestors. Everyone laughed at her and the media just stop covering this career ending multi decade facade? Pepperidge farm remembers
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,645
Messages
56,978,626
Members
175,485
Latest member
Dark Lord

Share this page

Back
Top