Trump begins demolishing East Wing of White House.

The White House starts demolishing part of the East Wing to build Trump's ballroom

The White House has started tearing down part of the East Wing to build the ballroom President Donald Trump wants added to the building. Demolition started Monday.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Monday started tearing down part of the East Wing, the traditional base of operations for the first lady, to build President Donald Trump’s $250 million ballroom despite lacking approval for construction from the federal agency that oversees such projects.

Further proving that he is the anti-FDR. Say goodbye to another piece of American history.
 
Making our Founding Fathers proud. God bless America. Imagine how great it is going to be to invite other world leaders to Our great Land to enjoy dancing and discuss how to better the world casually over song and dance. Donald J Trump truly is a pioneer in Making America Great Again.
 
My Spot said:
Its a shame what having 4 terms can achieve. Am i right Democrats, oh wait, Wasn't FDR a Democrat? I will admit, back then I would have voted for FDR if i was alive and old enough to vote.
 
italiamusica said:
Except one of them was a hardworking respectable person who improved it, and the other is a nepo baby shit diaper filled loser who has no taste or respect for anything but himself, who is destroying it and making it a parking lot gift store.
Click to expand...
Indeed, FDR was a true piece of shit and was everything you accuse Trump of being. Dude was an actual racist dictator, married his cousin and started banging her secretary, his secretary, a bunch of other chicks, he rounded up over 100,000 Japanese Americans to lock in internment camps for their skin color, refused to support anti-lynching legislation because he didn't want to lose support from racist democrats, and if you're bummed about ICE deporting illegals, wait until you find out that over half of the hundreds of thousands of brown people FDR kicked out and sent to Mexico were US citizens and children but were too brown so he booted them out anyway.

Dude was blurting out the N word all over the white house, referred to black people as "semi beasts", and hated Jews and intentionally made it difficult for Jews fleeing the holocaust to come to the US.


In a series of articles from 1923 to 1925, FDR railed against “non-assimilable” immigrants from the Far East. “Japanese immigrants are not capable of assimilation into the American population,” Roosevelt claimed. “Anyone who has traveled in the Far East knows that the mingling of Asiatic blood with European or American blood produces, in nine cases out of ten, the most unfortunate results.”

As president, Roosevelt enlisted government resources to advance his ideas on racial engineering. In 1942, he commissioned three prominent anthropologists to study “problems arising out of racial admixtures.” A senior White House aide instructed them: “The President wishes to be advised what will happen when various kinds of Europeans–Scandinavian, Germanic, French-Belgian, North Italian, etc.–are mixed with the South American base stock.” Roosevelt also wanted to know “Is the South Italian stock–say, Sicilian—as good as the North Italian stock–say, Milanese–if given equal social and economic opportunity?…[If] 10,000 Italians were to be offered settlement facilities, what proportion of the 10,000 should be Northern Italians and what Southern Italians?”


FDR’s private comments about Jews were far from genial. He boasted of not having “Jewish blood” in his veins, and was proud to have helped institute a quota on the admission of Jews to Harvard. He claimed Jews in Poland were to blame for provoking antisemitism by dominating the local economy. He complained—at a cabinet meeting—that there were too many Jews among federal employees in Oregon. He wanted quotas imposed on Jews in Allied-liberated North Africa, lest they “overcrowd the professions,” a phenomenon he said led to “the understandable complaints which the Germans bore towards the Jews in Germany.” The solution to the danger of Jewish prominence, Roosevelt said in 1943, was “to spread the Jews thin all over the world,” permitting just small handfuls of Jews to settle in various locales such as rural Georgia.
 
