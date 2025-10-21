Trump begins demolishing East Wing of White House.

heloder
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Jun 17, 2013
- Messages
- 4,636
- Reaction score
- 14,395
The White House starts demolishing part of the East Wing to build Trump's ballroom
The White House has started tearing down part of the East Wing to build the ballroom President Donald Trump wants added to the building. Demolition started Monday.
apnews.com
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Monday started tearing down part of the East Wing, the traditional base of operations for the first lady, to build President Donald Trump’s $250 million ballroom despite lacking approval for construction from the federal agency that oversees such projects.
Further proving that he is the anti-FDR. Say goodbye to another piece of American history.