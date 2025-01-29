  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Law Trump bans federal funded child mutilation angering many on the left.

CantCucktheTuck

CantCucktheTuck

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Sep 13, 2007
Messages
15,587
Reaction score
18,447
Sec. 4. Defunding Chemical and Surgical Mutilation. The head of each executive department or agency (agency) that provides research or education grants to medical institutions, including medical schools and hospitals, shall, consistent with applicable law and in coordination with the Director of the Office of Management and Budget, immediately take appropriate steps to ensure that institutions receiving Federal research or education grants end the chemical and surgical mutilation of children.

www.whitehouse.gov

Protecting Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation – The White House

By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, it is hereby ordered: Section 1. Policy and
www.whitehouse.gov



Sadly he can't ban the practice all together, but at least our tax dollars won't go toward these irreversible procedures.
 
