Social Trump appointed FEMA chief fired 1 day after assuming position, because he didn't want to get rid of FEMA

MicroBrew

MicroBrew

Plutonium Belt
@plutonium
Joined
Apr 9, 2007
Messages
52,952
Reaction score
25,293
Cameron Hamilton was the FEMA chief for 1 day.
He was appointed by Pres. Trump
Trump and his admin want to get rid of FEMA
Hamilton thinks FEMA provides valuable service to the American people.
So Hamilton was fired by Kristi Noem (FEMA comes under the DHS)

www.yahoo.com

Trump’s acting FEMA chief fired a day after breaking from the administration

Cameron Hamilton, who was appointed by President Donald Trump, was escorted out of FEMA’s headquarters on Thursday, according to multiple sources familiar with the situation.
www.yahoo.com www.yahoo.com

--
Why would you want to get rid of FEMA? They provide a lot of help for Americans affected by natural and man-made disasters.
 
MicroBrew said:
Why would you want to get rid of FEMA? They provide a lot of help for Americans affected by natural and man-made disasters.
Click to expand...
Because the goal is to keep the poor poor. Ensuring that they have no means of recovering from financial devastation is a very effective way to do that
 
Inb4 people use the misuse of funds in other situations to justify closing the whole department.
 
Crazy Source said:
FEMA takes care of all states, red or blue. Disbanding the organization is cruel and disgusts me.

CRUELTY IS THE POINT
Click to expand...
Sure, thats why FEMA was told by higher ups to avoid houses with Trump signs.
 
DoctorTaco said:
Inb4 people use the misuse of funds in other situations to justify closing the whole department.
Click to expand...

From what i read, FEMA was giving millions to illegal aliens, but only gave $700 to US Citizen home owners whp were hit by the last hurricane.
Sometimes its best to start with a clean slate.
 
Last edited:
IDGETKTFO said:
Sure, thats why FEMA was told by higher ups to avoid houses with Trump signs.
Click to expand...
That was because they were being told that FEMA had nefarious intentions. The right was villainizing FEMA and the FEMA workers were being told not to walk to the door of those idiots.
 
If you remove mandatory assistance, that means everyone is reliant on your personal good will and favour.

Why wouldn't Trump want that kind of authoritarian overreach?

Come on guys.
 
Crazy Source said:
That was because they were being told that FEMA had nefarious intentions. The right was villainizing FEMA and the FEMA workers were being told not to walk to the door of those idiots.
Click to expand...
Im just pointing out you are being disingenuous about Saying red and blue being treated equally.
 
IDGETKTFO said:
Im just pointing out you are being disingenuous about Saying red and blue being treated equally.
Click to expand...
Were liberals being told that FEMA had nefarious intent? Come on, mang. This is a weak ass argument.
 
when the red states get ravaged by hurricanes, tornadoes and wildfires, i i guess they'll have to pull themselves up by their bootstraps.
 
IDGETKTFO said:
Im just pointing out you are being disingenuous about Saying red and blue being treated equally.
Click to expand...
You are using an extremely rare (one instance) occurrence by a single FEMA employee, who was fired, as some kind barometer of the organization as a whole.
 
You want disaster relief? Then you'll do what I say.

That's all it is. Try not to over-complicate it. If Trump and his fascist administration have a Sword of Damocles that they can hang over somebody's head to use as leverage to forward their agenda, they will do so.
 
idrankyourbeer said:
when the red states get ravaged by hurricanes, tornadoes and wildfires, i i guess they'll have to pull themselves up by their bootstraps.
Click to expand...
They pretty much already are. They were only given $700 per household. And insurance companies were pulling out left and right.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
International Countries shore up their digital defenses as global tensions raise the threat of cyberwarfare
Replies
3
Views
108
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,179
Messages
57,270,026
Members
175,613
Latest member
ThunderMMA

Share this page

Back
Top