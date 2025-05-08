MicroBrew
Cameron Hamilton was the FEMA chief for 1 day.
He was appointed by Pres. Trump
Trump and his admin want to get rid of FEMA
Hamilton thinks FEMA provides valuable service to the American people.
So Hamilton was fired by Kristi Noem (FEMA comes under the DHS)
--
Why would you want to get rid of FEMA? They provide a lot of help for Americans affected by natural and man-made disasters.
Trump’s acting FEMA chief fired a day after breaking from the administration
Cameron Hamilton, who was appointed by President Donald Trump, was escorted out of FEMA’s headquarters on Thursday, according to multiple sources familiar with the situation.
