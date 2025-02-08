  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Crime Trump announces plans to gut the Kennedy Center board and appoint himself chairman

President Donald Trump announced an aggressive plan Friday evening to gut the existing board of trustees at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and oust its chairman, billionaire philanthropist David Rubenstein, a remarkable move aimed at remaking the nation’s cultural center.

Trump said he would be appointing himself as chairman of the board.

“At my direction, we are going to make the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., GREAT AGAIN. I have decided to immediately terminate multiple individuals from the Board of Trustees, including the Chairman, who do not share our Vision for a Golden Age in Arts and Culture,” Trump said in a post to Truth Social. “We will soon announce a new Board, with an amazing Chairman, DONALD J. TRUMP!”

Trump has sought to reshape the use of executive authority since taking office last month, and this effort amounts to a striking and personal example of retribution aimed at political enemies.

Rubenstein, the board’s current chairman, is an ally of former President Joe Biden.

Trump’s announcement also dove directly into the culture wars as he called out the center’s programming.

Trump continued, “Just last year, the Kennedy Center featured Drag Shows specifically targeting our youth — THIS WILL STOP. The Kennedy Center is an American Jewel, and must reflect the brightest STARS on its stage from all across our Nation. For the Kennedy Center, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”

Presidents appoint members to the board on a rolling basis. It was not immediately clear who would be impacted by the news. CNN has reached out to the Kennedy Center, as well as several members who were appointed by Democratic presidents for comment.

Reached for comment Friday evening, one member of the board who was appointed by a Democratic president said they had not yet received any communication from the Kennedy Center about their status on the board.

CNN has also reached out to a spokesperson for Shonda Rhimes, who serves as the board’s treasurer.

Current members appointed by Trump include Lee Greenwood, Paolo Zampolli, and Attorney General Pamela Bondi.

Last week, the Kennedy Center’s president, Deborah Rutter, announced plans to step down at the end of the year. The board had started a search for her replacement and retained a headhunter. Choosing her successor, it appears, will fall to the president.

https://www.cnn.com/2025/02/07/politics/trump-kennedy-center-board/index.html

-----------------------
What a power hungry clown.
 

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/tr...s-citing-drag-shows-appoints-himself-chairman
 
I mean, I’m glad there won’t be more drag shows at the Kennedy Center.
 
Imagine having POTUS and Chairman of The Kennedy something or other on your resume. You can write your own ticket my friend.
 
