Crime Trump announces new Trump smart phone for sale

Does maga have any money left for Trump to grift? I never thought I will live in an America where the President would be openly hawking products. What a time to be alive.
MAGADoggers when you get your Trump phone let me know if you can still look at porn on it or is it blocked?
 
With how Trump talks about manufacturing in America, I assume all the hardware parts will be fabricated in the US?
 
This Country literally gave the keys to a QVC infomercial scam.
 
