cottagecheesefan
Yellow Card
Yellow Card
- Joined
- Apr 3, 2002
- Messages
- 31,492
- Reaction score
- 31,474
NBC and ABC are definitely Kamala friendly, don’t know why she would back out of those. And given Trump is giving her two home court networks, she has no excuse to skip FOX either.
CBS still to hide VP debate
Going on the offense. I had thought he should challenge her to as many debates as he can lol
CBS still to hide VP debate
Going on the offense. I had thought he should challenge her to as many debates as he can lol