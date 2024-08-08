Elections Trump announces 3 debates, FOX, NBC, ABC.

cottagecheesefan

cottagecheesefan

NBC and ABC are definitely Kamala friendly, don’t know why she would back out of those. And given Trump is giving her two home court networks, she has no excuse to skip FOX either.

CBS still to hide VP debate

Going on the offense. I had thought he should challenge her to as many debates as he can lol

 
Old man’s gonna be tired on that stretch..
 
