Fanu
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/trump-announces-25-tariffs-on-all-foreign-made-vehicles-some-auto-parts-004858848.html
President Trump made good on his promise to impose tariffs on foreign automakers, imposing 25% duties on all cars and light trucks not made in the United States, as well as "certain auto parts."
“This will continue to spur growth that you’ve never seen before," Trump said from the White House on Wednesday, signing an executive order putting the tariffs in place.
The 25% tariffs are set to take effect April 2 and add to existing tariffs. The White House estimates that $100 billion in annual duties will be collected.
Though the new tariffs will hit mostly foreign automakers, domestic automakers, including the Big Three — Ford, GM, and Stellantis — are concerned about their impact too. GM, Ford, and Stellantis build vehicles in Canada, Mexico, and China, and they foresee higher production costs due to tariffs' effect on the auto supply chain.
"In our view these initial tariffs (if they hold in their current form) would be a hurricane-like headwind to foreign (and many US) automakers and ultimately push the average price of cars up $5k to $10k depending on the make/model/price point,"
We expect to learn more over the next week but for now investors will be frustrated by this announcement with few details."
6D chess - make america great again by making everything even more expensive