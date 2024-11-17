Trump and the UFC - Neutral Take...

I didn't vote, because I am completely disillusioned with the American left, but I also do not endorse the republican right.



I think it is a mistake to turn the UFC into a platform for political propaganda. Dana is free to support Trump and they are free to give him free seats, as well as to anyone else they want. But as a company, many people involved, including the fighters, might not align with that message. They are the stars of the show, and they might not represent the politics put forth. Even if a minority is in that position, it generates polarization.



This is selfish and disrespectful to fighters: the company represents not only the will of the owners, but the people that work and compete there. It was a polarizing and needless avowal of Trump.



Leaving freedom for any fighter to express their views is good; making the show a vehicle of support for one side of a very divisive bipartisan political system, is not. I would think the exact same thing regardless of the politician, party, or position.



Flame away...