Trump and the UFC - Neutral Take...

krelianx

krelianx

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Jun 1, 2002
Messages
20,296
Reaction score
10,506
I didn't vote, because I am completely disillusioned with the American left, but I also do not endorse the republican right.

I think it is a mistake to turn the UFC into a platform for political propaganda. Dana is free to support Trump and they are free to give him free seats, as well as to anyone else they want. But as a company, many people involved, including the fighters, might not align with that message. They are the stars of the show, and they might not represent the politics put forth. Even if a minority is in that position, it generates polarization.

This is selfish and disrespectful to fighters: the company represents not only the will of the owners, but the people that work and compete there. It was a polarizing and needless avowal of Trump.

Leaving freedom for any fighter to express their views is good; making the show a vehicle of support for one side of a very divisive bipartisan political system, is not. I would think the exact same thing regardless of the politician, party, or position.

Flame away...
 
Trump tapped into the WWF market of the slightly more 'loser' side of the male demographic, the kind that fetishise the warrior the strongman and probably harbour fantasies of strength and power of a kind they will never have. The Vince McMahon documentary on netflix touches on it better than I can.. this is just the next evolution of that. What percentage of Kamala voters do you think watch UFC? And how many UFC viewers like Trump? You might not like it but it makes sense for him to go on a PR push in that kind of environment
 
Actually the UFC wouldn't even exist if it were not for Trump. He was the first to offer his venues to host fights. Trump's been a lifelong UFC fan



 
He's the President, get over it. Years ago, people would drool at the prospect of a POTUS showing up to an event, let alone being an avid fan and supporter of the sport.

CHAMAGA
1731522626357.jpeg
 
Swear every jackass thinks we are left wing simply because we critique or mock the bullshit influencer shit, including fake ass billionaires that live off their daddy's money.

It's pathetic.
 
I think this is a good read. Yet, even if a relatively small minority of the workers, viewers, and fighters in the UFC are democrat leaning, this was needlessly polarizing. I seriously had a friend tonight who walked out of the fights, and said he's done with the UFC. I wouldn't be surprised if a lot of people, who feel very strongly politically, would take such stances. It seems needlessly confrontational and taking one side of a very divisive issue.
 
Nice way of saying you don't stand for anything.

people who voted for Trump voted for policy.

Energy policy, inflation, foreign policy, crime and cost of living. Anyone who voted based on these issues didn't have to be left or right, they just had to have common sense.

Only a low iq celebrity who lives in a gated community or an emotional woman could have not voted for Trump.
 
Meh.

I lean left for sure and I think Trump is a retard but when he comes to the UFC he’s not making policy or pushing an agenda.

He’s one of the boys hanging out and it provides a moment for the crowd to mark out in a moment of patriotic unity.

The fighters sucking his dick in the post fight is a bit much imo but I guess wtf do I care. It’s not much different than thanking your BJJ coach I guess.
 
