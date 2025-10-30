metal7555
“Make America Glow Again”
Every time someone says “resuming nuclear testing” -- a physicist loses their will to live. We already know nukes work -- spoiler alert! They explode, everything dies -- congratulations humans!
Testing now isn’t strategy -- it’s theater. It’s the fuckin’ political version of shaking a live grenade to prove it’s real. Oh while we’re at it, the Doomsday Clock is sitting at 89 seconds to midnight (without any further help) -- closest it’s ever been -- and we’re out here playing with the dials...
The earth doesn’t give a shit about your national pride -- It will bury it under ash -- same as every empire that thought it was immortal. (Carlin was right -- the planet’s fine, the people are fucked) -- This prick waving is completely bat shit insane -- and I mean that about all countries doing nuclear testing -- with any live intent.
If it's guidance systems, dummies, rocket testing, missile deployment strategy -- sure-- but anything "live" test -- please no. If "equal basis" means live weapons, I'm pretty sure we all agree this is a horseshit idea... North Korea is confirmed to have conducted a live nuclear weapons test in the 21st century -- however -- there are reports that the US resuming testing and that Russia and China are (more than likely) preparing their own testing infrastructure -- do not let any of this go "live".
Throwing the US back into the mix of "mutually assured destruction" level of thinking is bonkers. Lemme know if I missed something here -- and why we never should as a species allow any live testing again:
-- It breaks a 30+ year truce
-- It torches (most) every treaty that kept us from glowing in the dark
-- It’s ego - we dont need an already glowing orange person in goddamn lab coat
-- You poison the planet -- no winner there
-- Fallout rides the wind -- your neighbors / states / counties / locals apparently don't matter
-- Escalation ain’t defense morons -- it’s species suicide with a shiny label
-- Gains NOTHING -- we’ve already blown up deserts and oceans
U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the U.S. military on Thursday to immediately resume testing nuclear weapons after a gap of 33 years, minutes before beginning a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Trump made the surprise announcement on Truth Social while he was aboard his Marine One helicopter flying to meet Xi for a trade negotiating session in Busan, South Korea. He said he was instructing the Pentagon to test the U.S. nuclear arsenal on an "equal basis" with other nuclear powers.
"Because of other countries testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis. That process will begin immediately," Trump posted.
"Russia is second, and China is a distant third, but will be even within 5 years."
A senior Russian lawmaker said Trump's decision would herald a new era of unpredictability and open confrontation, state news agency RIA reported.
China's Foreign Ministry called for the U.S. to abide by its commitment to a moratorium on nuclear testing and uphold the global strategic balance and stability.
It was not immediately clear whether Trump was referring to nuclear-explosive testing, which would be carried out by the National Nuclear Security Administration, or flight testing of nuclear-capable missiles.
No nuclear power, other than North Korea, has carried out explosive testing in more than 25 years.
