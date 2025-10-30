International Trump and nuke testing 2: electric boogaloo

Trump made the surprise announcement on Truth Social while he was aboard his Marine One helicopter flying to meet Xi for a trade negotiating session in Busan, South Korea. He said he was instructing the Pentagon to test the U.S. nuclear arsenal on an "equal basis" with other nuclear powers. [LINK]
“Make America Glow Again”

Every time someone says “resuming nuclear testing” -- a physicist loses their will to live. We already know nukes work -- spoiler alert! They explode, everything dies -- congratulations humans!

Testing now isn’t strategy -- it’s theater. It’s the fuckin’ political version of shaking a live grenade to prove it’s real. Oh while we’re at it, the Doomsday Clock is sitting at 89 seconds to midnight (without any further help) -- closest it’s ever been -- and we’re out here playing with the dials...

The earth doesn’t give a shit about your national pride -- It will bury it under ash -- same as every empire that thought it was immortal. (Carlin was right -- the planet’s fine, the people are fucked) -- This prick waving is completely bat shit insane -- and I mean that about all countries doing nuclear testing -- with any live intent.

If it's guidance systems, dummies, rocket testing, missile deployment strategy -- sure-- but anything "live" test -- please no. If "equal basis" means live weapons, I'm pretty sure we all agree this is a horseshit idea... North Korea is confirmed to have conducted a live nuclear weapons test in the 21st century -- however -- there are reports that the US resuming testing and that Russia and China are (more than likely) preparing their own testing infrastructure -- do not let any of this go "live".

Throwing the US back into the mix of "mutually assured destruction" level of thinking is bonkers. Lemme know if I missed something here -- and why we never should as a species allow any live testing again:

-- It breaks a 30+ year truce
-- It torches (most) every treaty that kept us from glowing in the dark
-- It’s ego - we dont need an already glowing orange person in goddamn lab coat
-- You poison the planet -- no winner there
-- Fallout rides the wind -- your neighbors / states / counties / locals apparently don't matter
-- Escalation ain’t defense morons -- it’s species suicide with a shiny label
-- Gains NOTHING -- we’ve already blown up deserts and oceans

DoqTFLF.jpeg


ARTICLE BELOW -- [LINK]

U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the U.S. military on Thursday to immediately resume testing nuclear weapons after a gap of 33 years, minutes before beginning a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Trump made the surprise announcement on Truth Social while he was aboard his Marine One helicopter flying to meet Xi for a trade negotiating session in Busan, South Korea. He said he was instructing the Pentagon to test the U.S. nuclear arsenal on an "equal basis" with other nuclear powers.

"Because of other countries testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis. That process will begin immediately," Trump posted.

"Russia is second, and China is a distant third, but will be even within 5 years."

A senior Russian lawmaker said Trump's decision would herald a new era of unpredictability and open confrontation, state news agency RIA reported.

China's Foreign Ministry called for the U.S. to abide by its commitment to a moratorium on nuclear testing and uphold the global strategic balance and stability.

It was not immediately clear whether Trump was referring to nuclear-explosive testing, which would be carried out by the National Nuclear Security Administration, or flight testing of nuclear-capable missiles.

No nuclear power, other than North Korea, has carried out explosive testing in more than 25 years.

[FULL ARTICLE]
 
:rolleyes:

"It was not immediately clear whether Trump was referring to nuclear-explosive testing, which would be carried out by the National Nuclear Security Administration, or flight testing of nuclear-capable missiles."

Totally couldn't be talking about testing the Minuteman ICBM's in response to the recent Russian tests... nah that couldn't be it, he is totally going to just start setting off nukes... *sigh* why do I bother walking into this den of retards?
 
Contempt said:
:rolleyes:

"It was not immediately clear whether Trump was referring to nuclear-explosive testing, which would be carried out by the National Nuclear Security Administration, or flight testing of nuclear-capable missiles."

Totally couldn't be talking about testing the Minuteman ICBM's in response to the recent Russian tests... nah that couldn't be it, he is totally going to just start setting off nukes... *sigh* why do I bother walking into this den of retards?
Skim without reading my breakdown, 100%

If it's guidance systems, dummies, rocket testing, missile deployment strategy -- sure, I guess -- but anything "live" test -- please no.
He said "equal basis" -- I am simply pointing out the whole thing is a terrible idea.

Everyone here hits reply, because they think it's a left/right thing, and never read.
 
Contempt said:
:rolleyes:

"It was not immediately clear whether Trump was referring to nuclear-explosive testing, which would be carried out by the National Nuclear Security Administration, or flight testing of nuclear-capable missiles."

Totally couldn't be talking about testing the Minuteman ICBM's in response to the recent Russian tests... nah that couldn't be it, he is totally going to just start setting off nukes... *sigh* why do I bother walking into this den of retards?
ZOMG orange man has his finger on the button " crowd coming back from 2016 I see... I'm not talking about you btw.
 
Contempt said:
:rolleyes:

"It was not immediately clear whether Trump was referring to nuclear-explosive testing, which would be carried out by the National Nuclear Security Administration, or flight testing of nuclear-capable missiles."

Totally couldn't be talking about testing the Minuteman ICBM's in response to the recent Russian tests... nah that couldn't be it, he is totally going to just start setting off nukes... *sigh* why do I bother walking into this den of retards?
Why would you still be trying to find subtlely in the way trump talks? He's never been subtle. He says exactly what he means and then people try to "but akwually" him to make him sound less crazy.

Trump didn't say they would be testing ICBM's flight capabilities. He said they would be testing Nukes.
 
That’s funny because like last week in my office. The shit is titanically bad for the planet. I read one theory that it may be partially responsible the rise in early cancer rates. There is an industry for salvaging steel from ships that sank prior to the atomic era because above ground metals are all contaminated and can’t be used in radiation sensitive equipment. That should make us extremely hesitant to set these things off anymore. But here we are with all the power in one man’s hands making stupid cavalier decisions
 
The doomsday clock? It's been predicting our imminent demise inaccurately my whole life. I am not for more testing but I am not the president or one of his advisors, I don't PRETEND to be an expert in international diplomacy, I don't have enough information for y opinion to matter. So I'll fuck right off.
 
To be honest, I really do want to see some giant mushroom clouds in 8k super slow motion video.
We could get so much awesome nuke test footage with modern camera & drone technology.
Bring on the new arms race!
 
He's just talking shit to keep up with Putin's Sabre rattling.
 
