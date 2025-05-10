“The problem with even a ‘TINY’ tax increase for the RICH, which I and all others would graciously accept in order to help the lower and middle income workers, is that the Radical Left Democrat Lunatics would go around screaming, ‘Read my lips,’ the fabled Quote by George Bush the Elder that is said to have cost him the Election. NO, Ross Perot cost him the Election!” Trump wrote. “In any event, Republicans should probably not do it, but I’m OK if they do!!!”



Dissection-



All caps TINY to make sure the RICH know we ain't getting crazy about asking the rich to actually feel any pinch.



All cap RICH "Which I and all others would graciously accept" How insecure is the president of the united states that he has to remind us he is rich?

I don't remember anyone ever asking me or caring if I would "graciously accept the 10 and 15% property tax raises I got hit with"

I happen to know how all RICH people would react because I am RICH and since I'm RICH I am on the RICH homogeneous text thread and I asked all my RICH friends



BUT I can't do that because "the Radical Left Democrat Lunatics would go around screaming, ‘Read my lips"



So somehow he can't help the poor because the radical left lunatics, his sworn enemies and known for wanting to take from the rich and give to the poor, the ones he has vowed to destroy, might stop shouting "TAX THE RICH" and might shout an early 1990's political slogan? I'm pretty sure they'd be shouting "WHY WAS IT TINY?!" and I know this because I am on the RADICAL LEFT LUNATIC homogeneous text thread.



Classic Strange Trumpian digression- the fabled Quote by George Bush the Elder that is said to have cost him the Election. NO, Ross Perot cost him the Election!

I'm assuming he throws this in here to show us how smart he is. But it counters his own argument that shouting "Read my Lips" would be damaging, because that is what it logically does. If I were a radical left lunatic, I might consider digging up Ross Perot and reanimating him to life, as that seems to be our only hope of beating the republicans with the bunch of stiff currently riding the pine of our bench.



Then he finishes with a massive equivocation- “In any event, Republicans should probably not do it, but I’m OK if they do!!!” so in essence you have no plan to tax the rich but you want the poor people to know you'd be ok with a TINY increase to help them but you aren't going to actually make that happen and you want the rich people to know if it somehow miraculously happens it is not your fault and to still be nice to you on the golf courses and country clubs.



There is your brave strong wise republican leadership, encapsulated in one convoluted and ultimately pointless social media tweet.



Covfefe to all Y'all!