So this just dropped: the Trump administration is officially revoking the visas of Chinese students—particularly those tied to the Chinese Communist Party or studying “critical” fields like AI, engineering, and advanced tech.



Let that sink in.



We’re not talking about blocking new applicants or increasing background checks. We’re talking about revoking visas for people already here. Kids who’ve been living, studying, and contributing to the U.S. for years might be forced to leave—not for anything they’ve done, but for what their government represents.



I get the national security angle. The CCP is a serious threat. No sane person denies that China’s been aggressive in tech theft, IP violations, and academic infiltration. But is mass punishment of individuals the right answer?



Where’s the line between protecting national interests and just scapegoating people because of where they were born?











It’s a dangerous precedent when we start applying blanket suspicion to entire populations. Today it’s Chinese students. Tomorrow it could be Iranians, Russians, who knows. Feels like we’re inching toward McCarthyism 2.0, just dressed in national security language.



Anyway, curious where y’all land on this.



Is this justified protection—or a betrayal of our own values?