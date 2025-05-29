Social Trump Adminstration to revoke VISAs of Chinese Students

So this just dropped: the Trump administration is officially revoking the visas of Chinese students—particularly those tied to the Chinese Communist Party or studying “critical” fields like AI, engineering, and advanced tech.

Let that sink in.

We’re not talking about blocking new applicants or increasing background checks. We’re talking about revoking visas for people already here. Kids who’ve been living, studying, and contributing to the U.S. for years might be forced to leave—not for anything they’ve done, but for what their government represents.

I get the national security angle. The CCP is a serious threat. No sane person denies that China’s been aggressive in tech theft, IP violations, and academic infiltration. But is mass punishment of individuals the right answer?

Where’s the line between protecting national interests and just scapegoating people because of where they were born?





It’s a dangerous precedent when we start applying blanket suspicion to entire populations. Today it’s Chinese students. Tomorrow it could be Iranians, Russians, who knows. Feels like we’re inching toward McCarthyism 2.0, just dressed in national security language.

Anyway, curious where y’all land on this.

Is this justified protection—or a betrayal of our own values?
 
Pragmatically, you probably shouldn't be allowing hostile nations to allow their people to study in your country. Or letting them in your country at all for that matter. Pretty big blind spot to be taken advantage of by people with bad intentions.
 
I think it is around 6 percent of the population of China that is actually part of the CCP. Most Chinese people are apolitical. The kids that have connections to the CCP have enough corruption money to buy Trump's golden visa. We all seen the Chinese kids with the supercars at university.
 
Well it was obvious the ultimate goal was ending all immigration... At least non-white immigration.
 
