https://www.cnn.com/2025/05/19/politics/ashli-babbitt-settlement-capitol-riot
I'm sympathetic to the family for their loss but don't quite understand how the family of a rioter climbing through broken window at the capitol during a riot, who gets shot, could bring a $30 million wrongful death suit when-
"The Justice Department found “no evidence to establish beyond a reasonable doubt that the officer willfully” used unlawful or unreasonable force.
“Specifically, the investigation revealed no evidence to establish that, at the time the officer fired a single shot at Ms. Babbitt, the officer did not reasonably believe that it was necessary to do so in self-defense or in defense of the Members of Congress and others evacuating the House Chamber,” the office wrote in a statement at the time.
I get "Different legal standards, however, exist for civil suits like the one brought by Babbitt’s family, and criminal charges."
but I really just don't understand the logic at play here. You were in a place you weren't allowed to be, doing something inherently dangerous and I fully believe criminal, though some of you will argue it wasn't, and you tragically get shot by a police officer "in self defense and/or in defense of members of congress" and somebody has to pay millions of dollars to your survivors for those actions. This is one of the many examples of the American justice system that I just can't fathom.
Unless I'm missing something huge here, I agree with Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said he was “In 2021, the DOJ investigation determined no wrongdoing by police. This settlement sends a chilling message to law enforcement nationwide, especially to those with a protective mission like ours,”
I wish she never got pulled into the conspiracy theories and had never entered the Capitol and was living a happy and productive life now
Thoughts?
@HOLA we gonna get mereged. You may have the TS honors.
