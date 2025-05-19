Law Trump administration to settle Ashli Babbitt wrongful death suit for $5 million

toasty

toasty

Ex Vice President, Sherdog War Room
@purple
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
1,789
Reaction score
3,580
https://www.cnn.com/2025/05/19/politics/ashli-babbitt-settlement-capitol-riot

I'm sympathetic to the family for their loss but don't quite understand how the family of a rioter climbing through broken window at the capitol during a riot, who gets shot, could bring a $30 million wrongful death suit when-

"The Justice Department found “no evidence to establish beyond a reasonable doubt that the officer willfully” used unlawful or unreasonable force.

“Specifically, the investigation revealed no evidence to establish that, at the time the officer fired a single shot at Ms. Babbitt, the officer did not reasonably believe that it was necessary to do so in self-defense or in defense of the Members of Congress and others evacuating the House Chamber,” the office wrote in a statement at the time.

I get "Different legal standards, however, exist for civil suits like the one brought by Babbitt’s family, and criminal charges."

but I really just don't understand the logic at play here. You were in a place you weren't allowed to be, doing something inherently dangerous and I fully believe criminal, though some of you will argue it wasn't, and you tragically get shot by a police officer "in self defense and/or in defense of members of congress" and somebody has to pay millions of dollars to your survivors for those actions. This is one of the many examples of the American justice system that I just can't fathom.

Unless I'm missing something huge here, I agree with Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said he was “In 2021, the DOJ investigation determined no wrongdoing by police. This settlement sends a chilling message to law enforcement nationwide, especially to those with a protective mission like ours,”

I wish she never got pulled into the conspiracy theories and had never entered the Capitol and was living a happy and productive life now

Thoughts?

@HOLA we gonna get mereged. You may have the TS honors.
 
Last edited:
Well there’s nothing to go on there so can’t say. All I know is that I’ve been told on here that civil trials are better than jury trials and infallible so the officer murdered that woman
 
blue-lives-matter-back-the-blue.png
 
cincymma79 said:
Well there’s nothing to go on there so can’t say. All I know is that I’ve been told on here that civil trials are better than jury trials and infallible so the officer murdered that woman
Click to expand...
Jury trials is where you hope to get Justice,

Civil trials are where you go to seek the money..
 
I'm not sure why the family deserves restitution, but at least the actual criminal got what she deserved.
 
cincymma79 said:
Well there’s nothing to go on there so can’t say. All I know is that I’ve been told on here that civil trials are better than jury trials and infallible so the officer murdered that woman
Click to expand...
There wasn't a trial. The Trump Admin just settled.

Now taxpayers pay millions to a domestic terrorist who tried to overthrow the government.
 
Well it's the least Trump can do, since it was him lying that got her killed.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

HOLA
Crime Trump administration to pay $5 million to family of Jan. 6 rioter Ashli Babbitt
Replies
0
Views
12
HOLA
HOLA
filthybliss
Law Trump suggests possible reparations for Jan 6 Thugs
3 4 5
Replies
83
Views
2K
James Bomb
J

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,047
Messages
57,318,924
Members
175,637
Latest member
Schizo

Share this page

Back
Top