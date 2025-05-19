Crime Trump administration to pay $5 million to family of Jan. 6 rioter Ashli Babbitt

HOLA

HOLA

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Oct 13, 2012
Messages
24,116
Reaction score
44,908
The Trump administration will pay nearly $5 million to the family of Ashli Babbitt, the Trump supporter who was shot and killed while in the mob breaching the House Speaker's Lobby on Jan. 6, 2021. Outgoing U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger confirmed to CBS News he was informed that the Justice Department has agreed to make the payment to Babbitt's family to settle its wrongful death claim. Manger told CBS News he learned of the settlement amount "a few weeks ago" and the same day sent a message to the entire force expressing his dismay. "I told them I was extremely disappointed...In August 2021 internal review, the U.S. Capitol Police said Byrd saved lives and did not engage in misconduct.

www.cbsnews.com

Trump administration to pay $5 million to family of Jan. 6 rioter Ashli Babbitt

Ashli Babbitt's death was a rallying point for Trump loyalists and Capitol rioters who alleged police used unnecessary force in stopping the mob on Jan. 6.
www.cbsnews.com www.cbsnews.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

toasty
Law Trump administration to settle Ashli Babbitt wrongful death suit for $5 million
Replies
6
Views
25
Darkballs
Darkballs
filthybliss
Law Trump suggests possible reparations for Jan 6 Thugs
3 4 5
Replies
83
Views
2K
James Bomb
J
filthybliss
Law Trump just pardoned 1.5k rioters and Proud Boys.....
43 44 45
Replies
883
Views
18K
Cool Hand Luke
Cool Hand Luke
lsa
International Trump administration poised to accept 'palace in the sky' as a gift for Trump from Qatar
11 12 13
Replies
254
Views
5K
cincymma79
C
Teppodama
Elections J6 Bombshell: Trump Didn't Just Offer Military to Protect Capitol, He Ordered It but Was Disobeyed
8 9 10
Replies
186
Views
6K
Witchhunt
Witchhunt

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,047
Messages
57,318,924
Members
175,637
Latest member
Schizo

Share this page

Back
Top