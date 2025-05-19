HOLA
The Trump administration will pay nearly $5 million to the family of Ashli Babbitt, the Trump supporter who was shot and killed while in the mob breaching the House Speaker's Lobby on Jan. 6, 2021. Outgoing U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger confirmed to CBS News he was informed that the Justice Department has agreed to make the payment to Babbitt's family to settle its wrongful death claim. Manger told CBS News he learned of the settlement amount "a few weeks ago" and the same day sent a message to the entire force expressing his dismay. "I told them I was extremely disappointed...In August 2021 internal review, the U.S. Capitol Police said Byrd saved lives and did not engage in misconduct.
Trump administration to pay $5 million to family of Jan. 6 rioter Ashli Babbitt
Ashli Babbitt's death was a rallying point for Trump loyalists and Capitol rioters who alleged police used unnecessary force in stopping the mob on Jan. 6.
