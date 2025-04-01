jk7707
U.S. Says Deportation of Maryland Man Was an ‘Administrative Error’
-This man was not an illegal immigrant
-This man was not a gang member
-He has a wife and child with special needs
-He was abducted off the street by ICE, and without any due process sent to a prison camp in El Salvador.
From the article:
The Trump administration now admits that Mr. Abrego Garcia’s removal was an “administrative error.” Moreover, Justice Department lawyers said in court papers that there was little they could do get him back from El Salvador, and have urged the judge overseeing the case to reject his family’s petition to bring him home, arguing that the White House cannot force the Salvadoran government to release him and that U.S. federal courts have no jurisdiction to ord
This isn't an "administrative error". This is pure evil.
