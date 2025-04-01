Crime Trump Administration Sent Legal Immigrant to Prison in El Salvador

U.S. Says Deportation of Maryland Man Was an ‘Administrative Error’

-This man was not an illegal immigrant
-This man was not a gang member
-He has a wife and child with special needs
-He was abducted off the street by ICE, and without any due process sent to a prison camp in El Salvador.

From the article:

The Trump administration now admits that Mr. Abrego Garcia’s removal was an “administrative error.” Moreover, Justice Department lawyers said in court papers that there was little they could do get him back from El Salvador, and have urged the judge overseeing the case to reject his family’s petition to bring him home, arguing that the White House cannot force the Salvadoran government to release him and that U.S. federal courts have no jurisdiction to ord

This isn't an "administrative error". This is pure evil.
 
Last edited:
What a shitshow... well it must be americans desire as I don't see you fuckers doing anything to stop this nonsense.
 
I imagine he'll get a decent chunk of change for that fuck up.
 
I'm going to want to see his tattoos before I make any further comments. If he's got a bunch of gang tats on his face...and under "protected status" I'm not going to shed any tears.
 
Stoic1 said:
I'm going to want to see his tattoos before I make any further comments. If he's got a bunch of gang tats on his face...and under "protected status" I'm not going to shed any tears.
What if someone had tattoos and then turned their life around and were being a positive influence?
 
Stoic1 said:
I'm going to want to see his tattoos before I make any further comments. If he's got a bunch of gang tats on his face...and under "protected status" I'm not going to shed any tears.
Ahh yes, I believe that’s in the constitution. If you have tattoos you can be sent to an El Salvadoran prison without any due process.
 
Zookeeper Gabe said:
Ahh yes, I believe that’s in the constitution. If you have tattoos you can be sent to an El Salvadoran prison without any due process.
I didn't say that.

I said I wouldnt shed any tears.

I'm holding them back as we speak.
 
Stoic1 said:
I didn't say that.

I said I wouldnt shed any tears.

I'm holding them back as we speak.
I mean how many people that you don't know have you literally shed tears for? I don't think I've ever done it tbh
 
Seems like a nice way to make enemies disappear for life without the government having to prove any wrongdoing. Just go “ooops it was an error, but there’s nothing we can do now so whatever.”
 
Hellowhosthat said:
What if someone had tattoos and then turned their life around and were being a positive influence?
Its been quite an eye opener for me, these people hate all immigrants, legal, illegal is just a bureaucratic paper, they believe if you aren't born in America you have no rights.
 
“Although [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] was aware of his protection from removal to El Salvador, Abrego Garcia was removed to El Salvador because of an administrative error,” the government admitted in response to Abrego Garcia’s complaint.

The government nevertheless argued in its filing that the court can’t order officials to bring Abrego Garcia home because he’s not in U.S. custody. The Trump administration is paying El Salvador to jail him, but the U.S. can’t force El Salvador to return the jailed men, the government claims.
 
Rod1 said:
Its been quite an eye opener for me, these people hate all immigrants, legal, illegal is just a bureaucratic paper, they believe if you aren't born in America you have no rights.
Except Elon, who actually did come here illegally. We need to be nice to him.
 
big-lebowski-smoke.gif
 
The "he had tattoos so it's fine" angle is beyond fascism.

That's Nazism.

And no, I don't claim everything is Nazism.

But that is.
 
They also told him that he had 10 mins to drop his child or he would be sent to CPS hell, its a hellish scenario and Trumpers are just supporting that because they don't even think he is human, holy fucking shit.
 
