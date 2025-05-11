International Trump administration poised to accept 'palace in the sky' as a gift for Trump from Qatar

In what may be the most valuable gift ever extended to the United States from a foreign government, the Trump administration is preparing to accept a super luxury Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet from the royal family of Qatar -- a gift that is to be available for use by President Donald Trump as the new Air Force One until shortly before he leaves office, at which time ownership of the plane will be transferred to the Trump presidential library foundation, sources familiar with the proposed arrangement told ABC News.


abcnews.go.com

Trump administration poised to accept 'palace in the sky' as a gift for Trump from Qatar: Sources

President Trump poised to accept "palace in the sky" as a gift from Qatar: Sources
I never get gifts like that..

