The Trump admin proposed allowing illegal immigrant workers, currently in the US, working in hospitality and farming, will be allowed to work here. Under this plan the workers will need to leave, and the US government will then issue them a visa which will allow them to return.

On Thursday, Trump said at a Cabinet meeting, "We have to take care of our farmers, the hotels and, you know, the various places where they tend to, where they tend to need people."


I understand the farm worker situation because American farmers depend on migrant labor, and they were pissed with the effect the Trump admin's border/illegal immigration policy had on their businesses. Lack of workers would also increase grocery prices.

I didn't get why Trump would also include hospitality, but then realized he owns hotels/resorts/golf courses, which must have also influenced his decision.

I thought conservatives were against rewarding illegal immigrants. Isn't giving illegals a visa to return rewarding.
 
They must have figured out that the American populace would never support child labor at this point and so they still need those Mexicans.


Maybe after they've degraded all social safety nets and regulations and unions they'll return to this when people are desperate enough to send their kids off to work to make ends meet.

In the meantime, it sounds like they're doing what Biden wanted to do only stupidly sending them out of the country to bring them back costing the taxpayer more money.
 
This is why you don't vote for people with a "concept" of a plan
 
They seriously don't fucking think before they do things. "Fire those nuclear security employees! Wait, hire them back! Deport those illegal immigrants! Wait, bring them back!"
 
Did Trump just figure out that homegrown Americans weren't going to do those jobs for minimum wage?

Fucking clown show.
 
I have no problem with some illegals getting work visa's to pick fruits n shit.
Double standard BS, man. Either we want illegals or not. You can't pick and chose when it matters and when it doesn't.
 
so, what we were already doing but dumber and more convoluted. awesome work, everyone. get these drunks out of here
As I understand it, these workers are currently illegal with no papers of any sort. This is meant to formalize the process, saying they're still not citizens but they have a legal right to reside and work in the United States. Plenty of countries do that already, and I'm amazed it's taken the USA this long to do it too.
 
