The Trump admin proposed allowing illegal immigrant workers, currently in the US, working in hospitality and farming, will be allowed to work here. Under this plan the workers will need to leave, and the US government will then issue them a visa which will allow them to return.
On Thursday, Trump said at a Cabinet meeting, "We have to take care of our farmers, the hotels and, you know, the various places where they tend to, where they tend to need people."
--
I understand the farm worker situation because American farmers depend on migrant labor, and they were pissed with the effect the Trump admin's border/illegal immigration policy had on their businesses. Lack of workers would also increase grocery prices.
I didn't get why Trump would also include hospitality, but then realized he owns hotels/resorts/golf courses, which must have also influenced his decision.
I thought conservatives were against rewarding illegal immigrants. Isn't giving illegals a visa to return rewarding.
Donald Trump says millions of illegal immigrants could be allowed to return
About 5 million migrants are estimated to work illegally in agriculture, but they may be allowed to return to the U.S. legally.
www.newsweek.com
https://www.reuters.com/world/us/trump-suggests-farmers-could-petition-keep-workers-without-legal-status-2025-04-10/
--
