ChosenOne

ChosenOne

Jul 2, 2024
Lets use this thread to track the mounting deaths that will be directly attributable to the actions and choices of Trump and his Cabinet and Administration.

Lets start with this directly attributable to the vaccine rejections we now see mostly in Deep red areas of the country making these, all but abolished diseases 'Great Again'...

US measles outbreak claims two lives


A rapidly spreading outbreak of measles in Texas has killed two people, US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr said on Wednesday.

They are the first mortalities from measles in the US in nearly a decade.

One of those victims was an unvaccinated child who died in a Texas hospital after testing positive for measles...
InB4 - but there was measles outbreaks prior so this is a nothing burger - Fact Check FALSE. The growing number of outbreaks and rising deaths is directly attributable to the anti vax movement, and one of its key leaders, Robert Kennedy, resulting in the 'poorly educated', rejecting vaccinating their kids, while Kennedy ensures his kids are vaccinated.
 
