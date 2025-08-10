  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Social Trump Admin Seeks One Billion from UCLA for Antisemitism and Civil Rights Violations

Is there any president for a US president going after higher education like this? Does anyone actually think this is justified and a good idea to try to squeeze a billion out of UCLA?

If there its a problem at UCLA, wouldn't some of the student be the plaintive? Why are republicans not standing up to this bullshit?


https://apnews.com/article/trump-administration-ucla-ec848b4bee5c184f29dba9d7181904a1

"The Trump administration is seeking a $1 billion settlement from the University of California, Los Angeles, a White House official said Friday, after the Department of Justice accused the school of antisemitism and other civil rights violations."
 
Oh ya UCLA is innocent , freakin orange Hitler .. let’s be mad at him .

https://becketfund.org/case/frankel-v-regents-of-the-university-of-california/

On June 5, 2024, Becket, alongside Clement & Murphy, PLLC, filed a federal lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California to hold UCLA accountable for enabling a Jew Exclusion Zone and to ensure that Jewish students and faculty will never again face such antisemitic bigotry on campus. On August 13, 2024, a federal court blocked UCLA from allowing and assisting antisemitic obstructions that bar Jews from parts of UCLA’s campus. On October 22, 2024, three Jewish UCLA students and a Jewish UCLA professor filed an amended complaint detailing more evidence of how university leadership discriminated against and continues to discriminate against Jews



UCLA to pay over $6 million to settle lawsuit over pro-Palestinian protests

The plaintiffs, Jewish students who brought the lawsuit in June 2024, accused the university of failing to act when pro-Palestinian protesters set up encampments last year.
The day the settlement was announced, the Justice Department shared that in its investigation into the University of California system, it found that UCLA violated federal civil rights law by acting with “deliberate indifference in creating a hostile educational environment for Jewish and Israeli students.”

The agency’s Civil Rights Division said the university had failed to “adequately” respond to complaints of harassment and abuse toward its Jewish and Israeli students on campus since Oct. 7, 2023, the day of the Hamas-led terrorist attack on Israel.


The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) was found to have violated federal civil rights laws, specifically the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment and Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964

UCLA’s own Task Force to Combat Antisemitism and Anti-Israeli Bias acknowledged that the university’s inaction contributed to “de facto or structural antisemitism” and failed to protect First Amendment rights to the free exercise of religion
Specific Actions by Protesters:


• Checkpoints were established where Jewish students were questioned about their beliefs or denied entry unless they renounced Israel’s right to exist.


• Physical barriers, sometimes supported by UCLA-provided materials, blocked access to critical campus areas like Powell Library.


• Reports included harassment, such as students being targeted for speaking Hebrew or wearing Jewish symbols.


• UCLA’s Initial Response: For about a week, UCLA’s administration allegedly allowed these practices to persist, instructing security to avoid clearing the encampments and instead redirecting Jewish students, which was seen as complicity in discrimination.
Settlement (July 29, 2025): UCLA agreed to a $6.13 million settlement in Frankel v. Regents of the University of California, the largest private settlement in a campus antisemitism case. This included:


• $200,000 in damages to the plaintiffs (three students and one professor, $50,000 each).


• $2.33 million to eight Jewish and antisemitism-focused organizations, including Hillel at UCLA, the Anti-Defamation League, and the Jewish Federation of Los Angeles’s Campus Impact Network.


• $320,000 to UCLA’s Initiative to Combat Antisemitism.


• $3.6 million in attorney’s fees and costs.
 
So cucked by Israel it’s not even funny.

Him and his rapist friends should release the Epstein list

I wonder why he doesn’t
 
