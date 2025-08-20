Rhood
Is your name on the list?
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced on Aug. 19 that President Donald Trump had directed her office to revoke security clearances from 37 former intelligence officials for “politicizing and manipulating intelligence.”
Tulsi Gabbard revokes security clearances of 37 former intelligence officials
Last month, Gabbard released a report that claimed to demonstrate how former President Barack Obama staged \
www.usatoday.com