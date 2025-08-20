  • The upgrade to XenForo 2.3.7 has now been completed. Please report any issues to our administrators.

Social Trump Admin goes on a Security Clearance revoking spree

Rhood

Rhood

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
May 14, 2008
Messages
20,836
Reaction score
8,696
Is your name on the list?





Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced on Aug. 19 that President Donald Trump had directed her office to revoke security clearances from 37 former intelligence officials for “politicizing and manipulating intelligence.”

www.usatoday.com

Tulsi Gabbard revokes security clearances of 37 former intelligence officials

Last month, Gabbard released a report that claimed to demonstrate how former President Barack Obama staged \
www.usatoday.com www.usatoday.com
 
