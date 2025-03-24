  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

International Trump Admin accidentally leaks Yemeni war plans....

filthybliss

filthybliss

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Mar 4, 2024
Messages
7,546
Reaction score
15,415
Members of the Trump administration coordinated highly sensitive Yemen war plans on an unsecure group chat, which accidentally included Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, he wrote in a report for the publication on Monday.

White House National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes shared with ABC News the statement he provided The Atlantic confirming the veracity of a Signal group chat, which Goldberg said included Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

"At this time, the message thread that was reported appears to be authentic, and we are reviewing how an inadvertent number was added to the chain. The thread is a demonstration of the deep and thoughtful policy coordination between senior officials. The ongoing success of the Houthi operation demonstrates that there were no threats to our servicemembers or our national security," Hughes said in the statement.

The Pentagon referred questions about Hegseth’s participation in the Signal discussion and the sharing of attack plans to the National Security Council and the White House.

abcnews.go.com

Messages with Yemen war plans inadvertently shared with reporter appears 'authentic': Official

Members of the Trump administration coordinated highly sensitive Yemen war plans on an unsecure group chat.
abcnews.go.com abcnews.go.com

"Anti-War" Trumpistan back at it again
 
Stupid. No two ways about it.

Though I have doubts they accidentally added a piece of shit like Goldberg. There’s a rat who leaked those to him.

But they shouldn’t have been chatting on that app.

Oh well, live and learn. Successful operation and not at all comparable to Hilary.
 
Well, I guess on the bright side, this is better than classified information being scattered across the marlardo shitter floor
 
Good thing the DoD ended DEI and is fully merit based now.

Had a minority or woman done this, it might have been a big deal requiring congressional hearings. But Pete Hagseth did it so we can sleep well at night knowing that it was just a minor slip up by a very competent leader.
 
It's not as if we didn't all now Trump's cabinet picks were ALL woefully incompetent.
Hegseth isn't a Unicorn in this administration. Clowns from top to bottom.
 
Substance Abuse said:
Talk about DEI hires...
Click to expand...

He's been distracted with cleaning up Biden's mess. Like taking down any mention of Jackie Robinson's military service from the DoD website. A very important matter of national defense.
 
Well I’m just glad we’ve got people running things who were hired based on merit!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Siver!
International USA Bombs Yemen, Houthis Launch Failed Attack on Harry S. Truman, Houthis Promise "Escalation to Meet Escalation"
9 10 11
Replies
205
Views
4K
Sinister
Sinister
LeonardoBjj
International Elon Musk says he and Trump are shutting down USAID
24 25 26
Replies
510
Views
11K
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
International Somalia and Ethiopia agree to restore diplomatic ties after year-long rift
Replies
5
Views
190
Rygu
Rygu

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,112
Messages
57,074,225
Members
175,527
Latest member
Dagoberto

Share this page

Back
Top