The very fact that he was given this test shows that people close to him think there is something wrong. It's a test given to check for cognitive problems, when people suspect they exist.



I have an elderly relative who had a boatload of health problems. His body wasn't clearing toxins out, like ammonia, + an infection, and it started affecting his brain - hepatic encephalopathy. At one point he was so bad he just answered every question he was asked with his last name.



Fortunately, he recovered, and when he did they put him through this test, which he did fine on, because it's really easy. That's the kind of people they give it to.