deviake
Demanufacturing Consent
@Gold
- Joined
- Jan 2, 2015
- Messages
- 17,128
- Reaction score
- 14,109
I believe we call that renting! Tee hee.
President Donald Trump on Saturday, Nov. 9, appeared to propose mortgages with 50-year terms, an idea that drew criticism from leaders in Washington, researchers and others. “Thanks to President Trump, we are indeed working on The 50 year Mortgage - a complete game changer,” Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte wrote on X. But other Trump allies balked at the idea. Conservative Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene shared on X that she opposes the move, arguing that it rewards "the banks, mortgage lenders and home builders while people pay far more in interest over time and die before they ever pay off their home."
[...]
Interest rates go up on longer-term loans
Yes, extending the term of a mortgage from 30 to 50 years could drop the monthly payment, wrote Richard Green, a professor at the University of Southern California, on LinkedIn. A 50-year amortization would cost $564 per $100,000 of mortgage versus $632 for the same amount for a 30-year loan, Green calculated.
[...]
But that doesn’t account for the fact that longer loan terms naturally have higher interest rates because they’re riskier for lenders. That’s already clear, Green wrote, in the difference between 15-year mortgage rates and those for 30-year loans.
Longer loan terms build less equity
When homeowners make monthly mortgage payments, a portion of the payment goes to cover interest costs, and a portion accrues as equity – the owner’s stake in the property. The longer the term of the loan, the less equity gets accrued.
[...]
Perhaps the most important reason not to champion a 50-year mortgage is that it wouldn’t actually make housing cheaper. There’s near-universal agreement from all kinds of housing observers that the affordability crisis is one of (non)-supply and demand.
I must say, I feel pretty
Great
about this idea. Another banger! We just can't stop winning.
Donald Trump's 50-year mortgage proposal. What to know about long-term loans.
President Donald Trump appeared to propose mortgages with 50-year terms. Here's what to know.
www.usatoday.com
President Donald Trump on Saturday, Nov. 9, appeared to propose mortgages with 50-year terms, an idea that drew criticism from leaders in Washington, researchers and others. “Thanks to President Trump, we are indeed working on The 50 year Mortgage - a complete game changer,” Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte wrote on X. But other Trump allies balked at the idea. Conservative Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene shared on X that she opposes the move, arguing that it rewards "the banks, mortgage lenders and home builders while people pay far more in interest over time and die before they ever pay off their home."
[...]
Interest rates go up on longer-term loans
Yes, extending the term of a mortgage from 30 to 50 years could drop the monthly payment, wrote Richard Green, a professor at the University of Southern California, on LinkedIn. A 50-year amortization would cost $564 per $100,000 of mortgage versus $632 for the same amount for a 30-year loan, Green calculated.
[...]
But that doesn’t account for the fact that longer loan terms naturally have higher interest rates because they’re riskier for lenders. That’s already clear, Green wrote, in the difference between 15-year mortgage rates and those for 30-year loans.
Longer loan terms build less equity
When homeowners make monthly mortgage payments, a portion of the payment goes to cover interest costs, and a portion accrues as equity – the owner’s stake in the property. The longer the term of the loan, the less equity gets accrued.
[...]
Perhaps the most important reason not to champion a 50-year mortgage is that it wouldn’t actually make housing cheaper. There’s near-universal agreement from all kinds of housing observers that the affordability crisis is one of (non)-supply and demand.
I must say, I feel pretty
Great
about this idea. Another banger! We just can't stop winning.