Economy Trump’s Tax Proposals Would Cost a Staggering $10.5 Trillion

filthybliss

filthybliss

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Mar 4, 2024
Messages
4,717
Reaction score
8,387
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance, have promised or proposed a bevy of tax cuts and breaks as they campaign for the White House. Together, those plans would cost as much as $10.5 trillion over a decade, according to a new Bloomberg News tally based on preliminary estimates from independent budget analysts.
The breakdown of what Trump and Vance have proposed is pretty straightforward:

* Extending the expiring 2017 tax cuts would cost $4.6 trillion over 10 years, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

* Lowering the corporate tax rate from 21% to 15% would shave another $874 billion from federal revenues, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.

* Raising the child tax credit from $2,000 per child to $5,000 would cost some $3 trillion.

* Exempting Social Security benefits from taxation would cost another $1.8 trillion, while Trump’s “no tax on tips” pledge would trim $250 billion in revenues.

Trump hasn’t laid out many plans to pay for his tax promises beyond higher tariffs, which analysts say would only offset some of the cost — but could also undermine economic growth and spur inflation.

www.thefiscaltimes.com

Trump’s Tax Proposals Would Cost a Staggering $10.5 Trillion

Good evening. Wednesday brought grim news, as four people were killed and at least nine injured at a school shooting outside Atlanta. On the campaign trail, Vice President Kamala Harris used a visit to New Hampshire to unveil a proposed tax break for small businesses. Former President Donald...
www.thefiscaltimes.com www.thefiscaltimes.com
 
  • Like
Reactions: PEB
trump-and-vance-propose-tax-cuts-worth-10-5t-v0-abmog0aggbnd1.png
 
  • Like
Reactions: PEB
Goldman person have been on Republicans staff for over 2 decades.

1000009734-jpg.1061561
 
isn't that good for companies?
just do less warmongering and it would easily even out.
 
  • Haha
Reactions: Cid
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,731
Messages
56,145,826
Members
175,088
Latest member
fendertach

Share this page

Back
Top