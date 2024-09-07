filthybliss
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance, have promised or proposed a bevy of tax cuts and breaks as they campaign for the White House. Together, those plans would cost as much as $10.5 trillion over a decade, according to a new Bloomberg News tally based on preliminary estimates from independent budget analysts.
The breakdown of what Trump and Vance have proposed is pretty straightforward:
* Extending the expiring 2017 tax cuts would cost $4.6 trillion over 10 years, according to the Congressional Budget Office.
* Lowering the corporate tax rate from 21% to 15% would shave another $874 billion from federal revenues, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget.
* Raising the child tax credit from $2,000 per child to $5,000 would cost some $3 trillion.
* Exempting Social Security benefits from taxation would cost another $1.8 trillion, while Trump’s “no tax on tips” pledge would trim $250 billion in revenues.
Trump hasn’t laid out many plans to pay for his tax promises beyond higher tariffs, which analysts say would only offset some of the cost — but could also undermine economic growth and spur inflation.
