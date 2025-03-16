AmonTobin
Trump freezes US-funded media outlets including Voice of AmericaWashington (AFP) – President Donald Trump's administration on Saturday put journalists at Voice of America and other US-funded broadcasters on leave, abruptly freezing decades-old outlets long seen as critical to countering Russian and Chinese information offensives.
https://www.france24.com/en/live-ne...nded-media-outlets-including-voice-of-america
Trump’s move to silence pro-democracy media sparks outragehttps://www.politico.eu/article/don...-democracy-media-voice-of-america-radio-free/
Trump moves to close down Voice of Americahttps://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cvge4l109r3o
‘Virtually’ all Voice of America staff put on leave after Trump orderhttps://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025...-america-staff-put-on-leave-after-trump-order
Voice of America staff put on leave, Trump ally says agency 'not salvageable'https://www.reuters.com/business/me...-gut-voice-america-other-agencies-2025-03-15/
VOA NEWS
https://www.voanews.com/all-about-america
