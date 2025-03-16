  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Opinion Trump’s move to silence pro-democracy media sparks outrage

Trump freezes US-funded media outlets including Voice of America​

Washington (AFP) – President Donald Trump's administration on Saturday put journalists at Voice of America and other US-funded broadcasters on leave, abruptly freezing decades-old outlets long seen as critical to countering Russian and Chinese information offensives.
https://www.france24.com/en/live-ne...nded-media-outlets-including-voice-of-america

Trump’s move to silence pro-democracy media sparks outrage​

https://www.politico.eu/article/don...-democracy-media-voice-of-america-radio-free/

Trump moves to close down Voice of America​

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cvge4l109r3o

‘Virtually’ all Voice of America staff put on leave after Trump order​

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025...-america-staff-put-on-leave-after-trump-order

Voice of America staff put on leave, Trump ally says agency 'not salvageable'​

https://www.reuters.com/business/me...-gut-voice-america-other-agencies-2025-03-15/

VOA NEWS
https://www.voanews.com/all-about-america
 
Earlier this year, Trump banned Associated Press from White House Access but gave maga approved media front and center access during a critical meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, even allowing Brian Glenn to speak over the world leaders and ask Zelenskyy why he wasn't wearing a suit.

White House bans AP journalists from Oval Office amid continued Gulf dispute​

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/feb/14/white-house-ap-ban-oval-office

Trump personally decided to limit Associated Press’ access to White House​

https://www.politico.com/news/2025/02/24/trump-white-house-associated-press-lawsuit-00205723

Fox News, CNN and Other News Outlets Urge White House to Drop Ban on The A.P.
https://www.nytimes.com/2025/02/20/business/media/ap-white-house-ban-cnn-fox.html

AP again seeks end of its White House ban, saying the Trump administration is retaliating further​

https://apnews.com/article/ap-trump...sts-pool-ban-dd2a9c7994c2542f4936f045540f006e

Meet the Man MAGA America Wakes Up To​

Between hosting Right Side Broadcasting Network and dating Marjorie Taylor Greene, Brian Glenn is the next big MAGA media star.
https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2024/04/24/brian-glenn-marjorie-taylor-greene-00153452
 
Not having government sponsored media is a good thing.

Do you guys even use your own brains to think anymore or do you just let the internet do the thinking for you?
 
Reddit told me to have a hurt vagina and I intend to!

If the government enemy doesn’t tell the media what to put out it ain’t free
 
Its just a mouthpiece for us propaganda and always has been...

" pro - democracy " lol
 
So now you guys know how the posting metabolism works

- starts on reddit on forums like liberals or democrats
- gets copy pasted here
- they make lists of everything that's why our local libtards come up with these huge posts containing a bunch of links out of nowhere
- coordinate with other libs who instantly come in support or to attack any critic, usually done in discords like the sherdog libs have
-call it honest discussions

lmao. ever the bolsheviks.
 

President Trump said he brought back free speech. Some of his actions contradict that​

https://www.npr.org/2025/03/06/nx-s...ee-speech-some-of-his-actions-contradict-that

Trump's anti-media rhetoric turns to action​

The president has prevented The Associated Press from entering the Oval Office while his FCC goes after other media outlets.
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trumps-anti-media-rhetoric-turns-action-rcna191949

"Blocking reporters from covering news events at the Oval Office. Ousting journalists from their working spaces in the Pentagon. Investigating public media companies that are often the targets of conservative attacks."
 
