True story.. Fur-eh?

TempleoftheDog

TempleoftheDog

Close Enough for Rock and Roll
@Gold
Joined
Aug 8, 2020
Messages
22,850
Reaction score
52,308
I’m in a hotel right now. I walked out of my room at the end of the hall. But I saw traffic coming from my right. So I pulled up.

Short normal looking guy. And then these two things. I literally said..

Alrighty, then.

We got outside and I said..

Hey guys, I need pics of this shit, or Sherdog will call bullshit.

I said. So what’s going on here? I’m still not sure wtf?

But I have pics.. it happened.

Any of you people know about Fur-Eh? Apparently, it’s a thing.

1721337524391.jpeg

1721337608836.jpeg

1721337675922.jpeg
 
It was a set up.

Hopefully you won't get fooled again.

Is that you in the Who shirt or a substitute? Who are you?

Was it Another Tricky Day approaching these folks ?
 
donnie-darko-wake-up-frank-plbkzpl66c27eumg.gif
 
Nah..

I figured it’s all just Teenage Wasteland..

 
True story..

It’s in my top 4 all-time..

1. (Don’t Fear) The Reaper - Blue Oyster Cult
2. All Along the Watch Tower- As performed by Jimi Hendrix
3A/3B. You’ve Got Another Thing Comin - Judas Priest
Baba O’Reily - The WHO

These are pretty much etched in stone considering my age, etc.

I loved seeing them live. Edmonton 2006, Atlantic City 2015, and at Desert Trip, CA in 2016.

If I were shipwrecked and could listen to ONLY one band the rest of my life..

The WHO just edges out Judas Priest.

It’s a choice I’d never want to make.

P.S. .. I’ve seen Priest live 7 times.
 
Your username is TempleoftheDog and you just happen to be staying at a hotel with a bunch of furries.
It's 2024, you can tell us all about the furry orgies, I'm not gonna judge you.
 
