True story.. Fur-eh?

True story..
I’m in a hotel right now. I walked out of my room at the end of the hall. But I saw traffic coming from my right. So I pulled up.
Short normal looking guy. And then these two things. I literally said..
Alrighty, then.
We got outside and I said..
Hey guys, I need pics of this shit, or Sherdog will call bullshit.
I said. So what’s going on here? I’m still not sure wtf?
But I have pics.. it happened.
Any of you people know about Fur-Eh? Apparently, it’s a thing.
