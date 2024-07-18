True story.. Fur-eh?

True story..I’m in a hotel right now. I walked out of my room at the end of the hall. But I saw traffic coming from my right. So I pulled up.Short normal looking guy. And then these two things. I literally said..Alrighty, then.We got outside and I said..Hey guys, I need pics of this shit, or Sherdog will call bullshit.I said. So what’s going on here? I’m still not sure wtf?But I have pics.. it happened.Any of you people know about Fur-Eh? Apparently, it’s a thing.