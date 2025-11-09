True Romance - Drexl and Clarence meet vs. Léon The Professional - "Everyone!" - Which is the best Gary Oldman scene? (The Finals)

Which is the best Gary Oldman scene?

  • Total voters
    26
  • Poll closed .
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
41,264
Reaction score
57,442

Out of these Gary Oldman scenes - Which 5 are the best?


Tough pick I had to think about this, both are legendary.






If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know. Thank you.

Please vote.



@tank666 @Crucif13d @Stoic1 @TheChance @Thrawn33 @Rawex @Cyrano200 @Prutfis @Streeter @TJ Dillashank @Crazy Source @mikefitfhbender1 @Caesar_Of_Uranus
@KnightTemplar @HHJ @johnsmithjohnson @Tone C @SmoothPies @sleepwalk @Rastas @HardBoiled @TheNinja @TCE @Kraysla @Wrath of Foamy @Concrete @Prefect
@SalvadorAllende @ripsta619 @deadshot138 @Diet Butcher @revoltub @William Huggins @Sushi Fitness @SKYNET @GoodBadHBK @Ima5starman @Beef Taco @El Che
@Staph infection @spastikbecher @TYR-I @Caesar_Of_Uranus @Jack Reacheround @SpicyJoe @Brom Bones @Possum Jenkins @JoeBobbaLou2 @BB in Crazy!!!! @LegatoBlue11
@Knock Out Ned @BornOnMonday @Thai Domi @Fedorgasm @deadshot138 @MMA IAN @MDoza @Stoic1
 
Drexl. I had to do a double take that that was Gary Oldman. He took the gig as a bit of a joke but fuck me if I didn't think he was some hoodrat from Detroit.
 
Prefect said:
Drexl. I had to do a double take that that was Gary Oldman. He took the gig as a bit of a joke but fuck me if I didn't think he was some hoodrat from Detroit.
Click to expand...

Yah I remember watching this for the first time and completely not believing it was him. It was so unreal in how became this character.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Léon The Professional - Do you like Beethoven? vs. True Romance - Drexl and Clarence meet - Which is the better Gary Oldman scene? (First Semi-Finals)
Replies
10
Views
259
mikefitfhbender1
M
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
The Fifth Element - Zorg Presents the ZF1 vs. Léon The Professional - "Everyone!" - Which is the better Gary Oldman scene? (Second Semi-Finals)
Replies
7
Views
223
Staph infection
Staph infection
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Out of these Gary Oldman scenes - Which 5 are the best?
2
Replies
22
Views
347
Boomb
Boomb

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,622
Messages
58,450,357
Members
176,041
Latest member
jaybuff

Share this page

Back
Top