Relationships True or False? Penis size does not correlate with sexual satisfaction, fertility, or masculinity

  • True

    Votes: 2 20.0%

  • False

    Votes: 3 30.0%

  • We're all sherdoggers. What do you think?

    Votes: 5 50.0%
Black Belt
False

Less ground to scale
More package for packin'
Even if we remove any correlation to testosterone etc men have been comparing penis sizes since chimps so a larger male by default has something to be more confidant in.
 
I think there is a point where it gets too small for sexual satisfaction, which could lead to depression, which would effect feelings of masculinity.

But no, I do not think there is going to be any or much difference to a dude with a 6 inch dong vs 12 inch dong
 
It matters, otherwise "size queens" wouldn't exist.
But it matters less than people think, unless you really have nothing down there.
 
Never heard a woman complain about their lover's penis being too big.

Heard of women break up with their lover because his penis was too small.
 
I have of heard of ladies saying it was too small that they can't feel anything or it's too big, and all they feel is pain hahahaa!
 
False

Less ground to scale
More package for packin'
Even if we remove any correlation to testosterone etc men have been comparing penis sizes since chimps so a larger male by default has something to be more confidant in.
You should do some first hand field research and take some dicks of different size and report back
 
Never heard a woman complain about their lover's penis being too big.

Heard of women break up with their lover because his penis was too small.
I've broken up with guys for being too big. If you can't walk straight for a couple of days after there's no way it's going to work out.
 
It's all individual taste really. Some women love the horse cock, others prefer something more average and less painful. I'm sure there is a niche cult of blue-haired weirdos into micro dicks too so those poor guys should be able to get some love too.
 
I've broken up with guys for being too big. If you can't walk straight for a couple of days after there's no way it's going to work out.
Yes I've heard of women complaining about it being to big as well. While other women are perfectly fine with it. It's not just how big the guy is but if the women has a small vag.

 
