PBAC
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
May 15, 2022
- Messages
- 6,341
- Reaction score
- 6,038
Less ground to scale
More package for packin'
Even if we remove any correlation to testosterone etc men have been comparing penis sizes since chimps so a larger male by default has something to be more confidant in.
