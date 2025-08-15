True Manlets in UFC aka real height of figthers

Who are the fighters, that lie the most about their height?
Izzy was listed as 6'4 when he is less than 6'3. It was actually funny, when they stared each other with Pereira listed as the same height.
Tyson Fury is close to the height of Pereira and claims he 6'9.
I am sure there are more - who I forgot?
