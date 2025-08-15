  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

True Manlets in UFC aka real height of figthers

Who are the fighters, that lie the most about their height?
Izzy was listed as 6'4 when he is less than 6'3. It was actually funny, when they stared each other with Pereira listed as the same height.
Tyson Fury is close to the height of Pereira and claims he 6'9.
I am sure there are more - who I forgot?
 
Most people I know don't give a fuck if they're 6'4'' or 6'3''. Or as women 5'8'' or 5'7''.

Maybe, just maybe, people aren't actually "lying about their height" - they simply don't know down to the inch.

Now, the UFC obviously exaggerate stats from time to time. That's a different thing.
 
They measure shoes on thats really it. That could be inch and a half. I am all of 6 4 in shoes but barefoot 6 2. I think that's what's going on here
 
