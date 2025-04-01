True/False*****

Sir Elzio Dennick
1.Georgia Tech beat Cumberland 222-0 talking football?
2.Bill Russell was a world ranked high jumper in college?
3.West Texas State had at least 10 pro rasslers among the alum?
4.George "Little Chocolate" Dixon was rumored to have over 800 bouts in his boxing career?
5.An all black HS in Tennesse had a few seasons where no opponet ever crossed the 50 yard line?
6.Both baseball great Jackie Robinson and the great footballer Gale Sayers had older bros faster than they were?
7.Herschel Walker ran a 5.29 50 when the world record was 5.22?
8.Wilt Chamberlain was a Harlem Globetrotter?
9.The Dallas Cowboys drafed sprinter/long jumper non footballer Carl Lewis?
10.Darrell Green lost to two future NFLers in an NCAA 100m final?
