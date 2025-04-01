True/False*****

Just a story....



In 1936 at the Berlin Olympic Jesse Owens won 4 gold medals. He is a legend of the sport even today.



But.........there was another guy who had owned Jesse in the 100 going 7-3 vs Owens and also beat him in the long jjump, but......at the 36 early season Penn Relays he got hurt and was done that season, no trials, no Olympics, talking.....Eulace Peacock.



Good chance Peacock wins the 100, takes second in the long jump and a leg on the winning 4x1. So two golds and a silver for Peacock, one less gold for Owens.



Speaking of stories....



Charles Paddock had already won the 1920 Olympic 100m, and was favored to also win the 200m. Allan Woodring was just an alternate he would only compete if somebody got injured or sick, guess what?



Yep, the alternate beats "The Worlds Fastest Human" in the 200m. Biggest upset in Olympic history.