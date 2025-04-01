***** True/False*****

Sir Elzio Dennick

1.Georgia Tech beat Cumberland 222-0 talking football?

2.Bill Russell was a world ranked high jumper in college?

3.West Texas State had at least 10 pro rasslers among the alum?

4.George "Little Chocolate" Dixon was rumored to have over 800 bouts in his boxing career?

5.An all black HS in Tennesse had a few seasons where no opponet ever crossed the 50 yard line?

6.Both baseball great Jackie Robinson and the great footballer Gale Sayers had older bros faster than they were?

7.Herschel Walker ran a 5.29 50 when the world record was 5.22?

8.Wilt Chamberlain was a Harlem Globetrotter?

9.The Dallas Cowboys drafed sprinter/long jumper non footballer Carl Lewis?

10.Darrell Green lost to two future NFLers in an NCAA 100m final?
 
11.The first Female Olympic 100m 's was won by a high schooler?

12. There was an early NFL team....Tanawanda Kardex....?

13.The Oakland Raiders were almost called.....The Oakland Senors ?

14.The Dallas Cowboys once had a 5-7 QB?

15. Pro rassler Dusty Rhodes got that name from an old baseballer?

16.The first NFLer to have a 1000 yard rushing season was named......Beattie Feathers (averaged over 8 yards a carry)

17.NFL WR Wesley Walker (Jets) was legally blind in one eye?

18.The Chiefs once had a 6-10 TE?

19.At least 10 pro footballers ran a leg on a world record 4x1 team?

20.There were six rasslin' Guerrero's?
 
Last edited:
Just a story....

In 1936 at the Berlin Olympic Jesse Owens won 4 gold medals. He is a legend of the sport even today.

But.........there was another guy who had owned Jesse in the 100 going 7-3 vs Owens and also beat him in the long jjump, but......at the 36 early season Penn Relays he got hurt and was done that season, no trials, no Olympics, talking.....Eulace Peacock.

Good chance Peacock wins the 100, takes second in the long jump and a leg on the winning 4x1. So two golds and a silver for Peacock, one less gold for Owens.

Speaking of stories....

Charles Paddock had already won the 1920 Olympic 100m, and was favored to also win the 200m. Allan Woodring was just an alternate he would only compete if somebody got injured or sick, guess what?

Yep, the alternate beats "The Worlds Fastest Human" in the 200m. Biggest upset in Olympic history.
 
Add

4 NFLers who played on 17 teams among them

2 world class sprinters who held 22 world records, yep....each with 11.
 
