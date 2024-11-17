TRUE DUCK LIST

Francis Ngannou

Derrick Lewis

Stipe Micioc

Tai Tuivasa

Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Ciryl Gane

Ilir Latifi

Alistair Overeem



Got tired listing, this list belongs to Tom Aspinall btw, he's never fought any of them, but he deserves to fight the GOAT for his belt, lol.