True crime folks - remind me who this serial killer was

HUGHPHUG
AL CAPS YO
@Gold
- Joined
- Jun 4, 2013
- Messages
- 24,568
- Reaction score
- 31,377
Can anyone remember this guy?
Serial killer, early 80's I think, killed a bunch of people (females most likely), East Coast perhaps
got caught when he was found having a wank off a bridge where he dumped a body. can't remember if they got his DNA or someone caught him wanking
Have a book at home with him in but I can't remember which one or where it is, kinda need to know his name for something
Rochester rings a bell, name may have started with G, don't think it was Rdgeway
Serial killer, early 80's I think, killed a bunch of people (females most likely), East Coast perhaps
got caught when he was found having a wank off a bridge where he dumped a body. can't remember if they got his DNA or someone caught him wanking
Have a book at home with him in but I can't remember which one or where it is, kinda need to know his name for something
Rochester rings a bell, name may have started with G, don't think it was Rdgeway