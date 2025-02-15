TRT for "old" strikers.

Frode Falch
Steel Belt
Professional Fighter
- Joined
- Sep 26, 2005
- Messages
- 28,412
- Reaction score
- 11,403
So i know many here are in their 40s or maybe even older.
Whats your plan for staying in shape going into your older age?
I plan to keep training until i die in hopefully old age.
So as i birthday to myself. I started TRT on January 6th. The day before my 46 birthday.
As a birthday gift and future investment into my own health.
I take 180 mg testosterone a week. And mk667
Whats your plan for staying in shape going into your older age?
I plan to keep training until i die in hopefully old age.
So as i birthday to myself. I started TRT on January 6th. The day before my 46 birthday.
As a birthday gift and future investment into my own health.
I take 180 mg testosterone a week. And mk667