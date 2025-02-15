TRT for "old" strikers.

Frode Falch said: So i know many here are in their 40s or maybe even older.



Whats your plan for staying in shape going into your older age?



I plan to keep training until i die in hopefully old age.



So as i birthday to myself. I started TRT on January 6th. The day before my 46 birthday.



As a birthday gift and future investment into my own health.



I take 180 mg testosterone a week. And mk667 Click to expand...

I am your age and out of shape right now because of illness but there is no reason for me to go on TRT. First always take blood work and look if you actually have low T (I dont). Dont let a doc that profits financially make that evaluation. Keep in mind every intake of a drug has a price to pay . . With synthetic testosterone you increase your risk of cancer in general. There are no long term studies as the topic is too new and a direct correlation has been disproven but IGF-I and free testosterone are proven as clear enhancers of prostate cancer (enhances PSA) which one out of eight men gets more or less depending were you live.You also have other factors to look out for like what if you cant use TRT anymore because of an illness but your natural production is shot dead. You will then have very serious complications like bone density loss...etc. If you grow older your cell division gets more and more faulty. Thats one of the reasons why lower TRT can be a health benefit in age. Nature is not stupidAll in all I agree that TRT can help a lot from 50 onwards. But the definition of TRT is so loose and little researched that I would only get on TRT if you have health complications that are based on low TRT never just to enhance your performance.Its never just a benefit. Rogan and others normalized it way too much while ignoring all that. I know 75 year old boxers being in very good shape without any synthetic hormones.