PrideNverDies
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Jan 12, 2024
- Messages
- 1,695
- Reaction score
- 3,837
Hopefully this means they're cancelling this dumbass show and booking Jones vs Tom sooner
While true, It's probably not wise to talk shit to a crazy person that's trained to fight. I'm amazed Diaz hasn't ended up in a ditch somewhere.Russian male MMA fighters are some of the most sensitive human beings on planet earth. They get offended by literally everything.
Russian male MMA fighters are some of the most sensitive human beings on planet earth. They get offended by literally everything.
While true, It's probably not wise to talk shit to a crazy person that's trained to fight. I'm amazed Diaz hasn't ended up in a ditch somewhere.