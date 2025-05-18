Media Trouble in paradise - Nate Diaz is missing in Thailand after someone tried choking him on TuF

Hopefully this means they're cancelling this dumbass show and booking Jones vs Tom sooner
 
There was a video of someone on that show sneaking up on Aljo and choking him. Looked staged af tho.

Is this a recurring thing on the show? lol
 
Not sure if I would title this that Diaz is MISSING

He's probably hanging out somewhere smoking a joint not even trying to hide or anything
 
Russian male MMA fighters are some of the most sensitive human beings on planet earth. They get offended by literally everything.
While true, It's probably not wise to talk shit to a crazy person that's trained to fight. I'm amazed Diaz hasn't ended up in a ditch somewhere.
 
Gone on a bender hasn’t he. Can’t blame him.
 
Russian male MMA fighters are some of the most sensitive human beings on planet earth. They get offended by literally everything.
It’s why Russians drink so much (other than Dagestanis, who drink tons of tea instead).

They can’t handle their feelings.
 
While true, It's probably not wise to talk shit to a crazy person that's trained to fight. I'm amazed Diaz hasn't ended up in a ditch somewhere.
Diaz himself is a crazy person trained to fight so it evens out.
 
