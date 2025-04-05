Movies TRON: ARES (Official Full Trailer, post #43)

This was me watching the trailer, seeing that NIN is doing the score then seeing Jared Leto at the end.

Disappointed-Black-Guy-Meme-Template-1.jpg
 
Looks like a great visual ride!!!

ZZ8pRi4.gif



This might get me to teh theaterz to see on teh big screen~
Hopefully they do teh story some justice.
Glad to hear our OG's voice, hope he playz a major part. I waz expecting that being that was charging up too be him having to suit oop to take down teh resistance.
 
I'm all in. Looks like a movie that you need to see in the theater.
 
aww, Jared Leto is in this?

It's like Tron is ripping off Pixels, which itself was ripping off a Futurama episode.
 
When did people start thinking Jared Leto isnt good? Guy is an amazing actor.
 
Bob Gray said:
When did people start thinking Jared Leto isnt good? Guy is an amazing actor.
Click to expand...

His joker and morbius were terrible. He overacts but is okay as a side character like DBC or Fight club. I don’t have faith in him as a lead.
 
Corona said:
His joker and morbius were terrible. He overacts but is okay as a side character like DBC or Fight club. I don’t have faith in him as a lead.
Click to expand...
Never saw Morbius. I'm sure it's terrible. Great actors can have bad movies and roles..
 
Bob Gray said:
Never saw Morbius. I'm sure it's terrible. Great actors can have bad movies and roles..
Click to expand...

His bad movies happen to be the ones he leads or plays an important role lol
 
They must've gotten my letters.

In for another BO bomb, but I don't care. This franchise is awesome, and we get a new NIN nails album out of it too.
 
HereticBD said:
This franchise is awesome, and we get a new NIN nails album out of it too.
Click to expand...

Maybe you can take some money out of the ATM machine, to go buy the new NIN nails album.


Ji5elw9.gif
 
gawdamn, does Jack Thorne ever sleep? dude has been crazy productive for like a decade straight
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dragonlordxxxxx
  • Locked
  • Poll Poll
Movies James Gunn's SUPERMAN (Fandango's Best First-Day Ticket Pre-Seller of 2025; New Action-Packed Trailer, post #85)
7 8 9
Replies
163
Views
7K
CrazyN8
CrazyN8
Dragonlordxxxxx
Movies NOBODY 2 Staring Bob Odenkirk (Official Trailer)
Replies
18
Views
597
HenryFlower
HenryFlower
Dragonlordxxxxx
Movies Paul Thomas Anderson's ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER Starring Leonardo DiCaprio (Official Trailer)
2
Replies
34
Views
936
Kingz
Kingz
Dragonlordxxxxx
Movies PROJECT HAIL MARY Starring Ryan Gosling (Official Trailer)
2
Replies
26
Views
648
SwamiLeoni
SwamiLeoni
Dragonlordxxxxx
Movies Darren Aronofsky's CAUGHT STEALING (Official Trailer)
Replies
5
Views
210
jeff7b9
jeff7b9

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,018
Messages
57,573,304
Members
175,752
Latest member
TYR-I

Share this page

Back
Top