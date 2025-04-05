Dragonlordxxxxx
Senior Moderator
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Jun 3, 2009
- Messages
- 86,323
- Reaction score
- 24,459
I'm all in. Looks like a movie that you need to see in the theater.
You know how I feel about being around people Pete!All movies are movies you need to see in a theater, Bat!!
When did people start thinking Jared Leto isnt good? Guy is an amazing actor.
Never saw Morbius. I'm sure it's terrible. Great actors can have bad movies and roles..His joker and morbius were terrible. He overacts but is okay as a side character like DBC or Fight club. I don’t have faith in him as a lead.
Never saw Morbius. I'm sure it's terrible. Great actors can have bad movies and roles..
OK? He's still a great actor.His bad movies happen to be the ones he leads or plays an important role lol
OK? He's still a great actor.
This franchise is awesome, and we get a new NIN nails album out of it too.