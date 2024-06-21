Tried again to date a nice girl, had to dump her after this...

Yea that’s crazy. Just shooting off in there is good enough for me.She spit so you dumped her?
Ok, I guess. You do you.
Yeah how is it that the first several posters understand French?I have absolutely no idea what's going on here.
You keep pulling a Luke Rockhold and you'll end up with a black cuban husband.View attachment 1049005
That's all.
She won't spit on the dickShe spit so you dumped her?
Ok, I guess. You do you.
Gawd Damn’t Sonny,100%
Maybe you will get the HAWK TUAH treatment after a couple months of staying with her when shit starts to get spicy.View attachment 1049005
That's all.
Yeah how is it that the first several posters understand French?
I know damn well they're too lazy to use Google translate on that shit