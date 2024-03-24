Tricky win for Edmen

Record since UFC 266 : 51-34
For a guy with a sus chin and shaky durability who's lost 3 out of his last 5 fights by brutal ko, this can be a very backhanded and dangerous win for him.

What I mean is that, tonight he got hurt badly by a guy who he was supposed to completely outclass on the feet, but eventually got the tko so I can see this fight giving his team and Edmen a false sense of confidence when in reality it's more of a concern than something to celebrate.

He's gonna get a higher ranked opponent again next fight and come through all cocky and get murked again .

Tldr: Im a hater
 
Regardless he's a kill or be killed fighter so I'm a fan
 
