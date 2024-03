KungFuCow said: True but Ryan could be the GOAT at Car Jitsu.



GrantB13 said: What skills specialize in triangular arenas in order for some fighters to finally have their chance?

Carjitsu is fucking sick. It actually does teach you good defense if someone tries to jump you in a car.I Legit rate it.Fighters who can walk you down and corner you. If you get put in the corner of a triangle, (Lets assume it's a cage) the only way out is to get past the person, if you're in the deep corner, You're gettin wailed on and trapped.Basically people who will stand in the center, because backing into the corner is suicide