Trevor Peek Off UFC Des Moines Card After Jump Rope Injury
Add this one to the list of unusual pre-fight injuries.
Trevor Peek has been forced to withdraw from a proposed featherweight clash against Jeong Yeong Lee at UFC Des Moines after suffering an injury while jumping rope last week. The five-time UFC veteran shared the details in a video on his Instagram account over the weekend.
“I actually fractured my leg at the Performance Institute on Friday. It’s not a bad fracture, I still have to go get CT scans in the next day or two and figure out if I’ve got any kind of ligament damage or anything like that,” Peek said.
“I wish I had a cool story how I did it, but I got on some soft mats and was jump roping. I was alternating each leg. I’d been jump roping 20-something minutes — got a little tired, a little careless, and wasn’t paying attention. Come down with all my weight on my left leg and it sounded like a shotgun whenever it went off, it popped.”
The 30-year-old Alabama native has lost three of his last four promotional appearances and is coming off an 0-2 campaign in 2024. After previously competing at lightweight, Peek was set to drop to 145 pounds for the matchup with Park.
“Unfortunately, I was on the UFC’s premises whenever I did it, so they knew about it,” Peek said. “If there was a way to just tape this thing and get by and not let anybody know, I certainly would have tried my best to make May 3 happen. I’ve always rolled with the punches and I’ve certainly got in there with some pretty bad injuries and just my health not the best at times. This next fight of mine is going to be real important for my career, so maybe it is best that it worked out that I did it on their premises because they made the executive decision to pull me.”
UFC Des Moines — also known as UFC on ESPN 67 — takes place on May 3 at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, and is headlined by a bantamweight duel pitting Cory Sandhagen against Deiveson Figueiredo. It is currently unknown if Park will remain on the card against a replacement opponent.
Peek added that he spoke with UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby over the weekend and has requested a spot on a rumored card in Nashville this July if there are no complications surrounding the injury.
Ilia Topuria responds to Charles Oliveira calling his comments 'disrespectful':
"I haven't dissed [Charles], I've told the truth. He has 10 losses...
He says [lightweight] is the toughest division there is. When he was fighting at 145, Cub Swanson beat him up."
Ilia Topuria denies being disrespectful toward Charles Oliveira.
Ilia Topuria denies being disrespectful toward Charles Oliveira.
Topuria recently vacated his featherweight title and announced a move to lightweight. While “La Leyenda” is rallying for an immediate lightweight title shot, champ Islam Makhachev isn’t willing to give him one. Perennial contender Oliveira also said that he will only consider a matchup against Topuria once the latter proves himself at lightweight.
Topuria took a dig at Oliveira’s resume in response, pointing out the Brazilian’s losses. “Do Bronx” found Topuria’s comments to be disrespectful towards the entire lightweight division, which is often considered the toughest on the entire UFC roster. However, Topuria doesn’t think he was being disrespectful by shedding light on Oliveira’s losses.
Topuria dismissed the notion of the lightweight division being tougher than other divisions. The undefeated Georgian-Spaniard noted that Oliveira only realized his championship dream after moving up from 145 pounds to 155 pounds. Topuria further clarified that he doesn’t have any personal enmity against Oliveira and wouldn’t mind spending some time together after the end of their careers.
“I haven’t dissed [Charles], I’ve told the truth,” Topuria said (video via Marca). “He has 10 losses. I haven’t said anything else. He has 10 losses, five by knockout, four by submission, one by decision. He says [lightweight] is the toughest division there is. When he was fighting at 145 [pounds], even Cub Swanson beat him up. That’s where the conversation ends.
“Something he couldn’t achieve at 145 pounds, he did at 155, where he became champion. So why is that division tougher than the one I come from? I don’t find any logic in it. And that’s also why I said it seems like he hasn’t read a single page of a newspaper. So if that’s disrespectful, I don’t know since when telling the truth is disrespectful.”
Topuria won the title against Alexander Volkanovski and defended it against Max Holloway last year before moving up to lightweight. Meanwhile, Oliveira has gone 2-2 in his last four and comes off a unanimous decision win over Michael Chandler.
