Now that Trevor Bauer's legal cases have been resolved, he's able to freely talk about his nightmare, on par with Brian Banks. Due to Discovery of the cases, Bauer's legal team obtained evidence that Lindsey Hill pre-planned the whole hit job in an effort to after his money.The Accusation: In her application, she said Bauer had punched her in the face during sex leaving her with a split lip and had also left her face scored with 'scabbed' fingernail scratches 'that covered my entire cheek and chin'.The Problem: It was pre-meditated. She faked it... From documents exchanged in Discovery, video shows her unharmed and smiling the morning before she left and went to hospital with her claims of abuse... The injuries are real. So were they self inflicted? My bet is the slimeball, Former Convicted Teammate Jacob Nix was involved and "Helped Her" to create the evidence.Bauer, the 2020 NL Cy Young winner, followed up news of the settlement with a video detailing why he agreed to settle with the victim. He revealed text messages allegedly exchanged between Hill and her friends, which Bauer claims as proof that Hill plotted to extort the Dodgers pitcher.) encouraged her to “get that bag” before and during her meet-ups with Bauer.one of Hill’s messages allegedly said.Hill’s message allegedly asked on a separate interaction.Hill’s friend allegedly responded, with Trevor Bauer adding that they frequently mentioned his net worth across chats.,” Hill allegedly texted her friend.allegedly texted Hill after her second meet-up with Bauer.Hill requested a restraining order against Bauer in 2021, which was ultimately denied. The LA County District Attorney’s Office declared in Feb. 2022 that criminal charges would not be levied against Bauer.The Atlantic was complicit - and falsely reported on the woman's injuries.The Atlantic repeated the false claim there was a skull fracture, though they had documentation that was a lie.And this weasel, former MLB pitcher Jacob Nix, was complicit in the early messages with Lindsey in their planning to go after Trevor BauerJust to reiterate, we have a man who's life was basically ruined on the basis of allegations... and she's going to get away scott free. Even at the time, when the DA reviewed the evidence and declined to prosecute, the MLB suspended Trevor Bauer for TWO YEARS and the The Dodgers released him.The Court of Public Opinion is being weaponized... You don't have to actually to be found guilty in the Court of Law to have your life devastated.Kind of reminds of another recent situation of Allegation being reported in the Meda in an effort to Convict in the Court of Public Opinion... with detrimental effects.Why worry about a Criminal Case?I'm hoping Trevor decides to go after the MLB and The Dodgers next... He's owed a shit ton of money and two years of his life.