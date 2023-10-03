Crime Trevor Bauer - The Worst Fraud #MeToo Case - Abetted by the Media

Woman who accused LA Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer of violently assaulting her during sex is seen in new video UNINJURED and SMILING at camera, before panning to the sleeping baseball player morning after the alleged attack
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/ar...g-alongside-pitcher-bed-attack-new-video.html
  • New video has emerged showing a smiling Lindsey Hill in bed alongside LA Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer the morning after he allegedly assaulted her
  • Hill, 29, accused the baseball player, 31, of becoming violent - punching her in the face - during two sexual encounters in April and May 2021
  • The video, which was shot in the early hours of May 16, 2021, has been included in Bauer's motion to dismiss Hill's counterclaim against his defamation suit
  • The video description in the filing states the clip was taken by Hill, who 'appears to be willingly in bed with a sleeping Mr. Bauer, and is smirking and uninjured'
62458785-11217093-Lindsey_Hill-a-46_1663328821042.jpg

Hill, 29 - who last year accused the baseball player, 31, of becoming violent during their two sexual encounters in April and May 2021 - can be seen 'smirking and uninjured'

62458889-11217093-Lindsey_Hill-m-5_1663588882060.jpg

Hill last year released photos of scratches and bruising on her face and lips (left) she claimed she sustained after her encounters with Bauer.

Now that Trevor Bauer's legal cases have been resolved, he's able to freely talk about his nightmare, on par with Brian Banks. Due to Discovery of the cases, Bauer's legal team obtained evidence that Lindsey Hill pre-planned the whole hit job in an effort to after his money.

The Accusation: In her application, she said Bauer had punched her in the face during sex leaving her with a split lip and had also left her face scored with 'scabbed' fingernail scratches 'that covered my entire cheek and chin'.

The Problem: It was pre-meditated. She faked it... From documents exchanged in Discovery, video shows her unharmed and smiling the morning before she left and went to hospital with her claims of abuse... The injuries are real. So were they self inflicted? My bet is the slimeball, Former Convicted Teammate Jacob Nix was involved and "Helped Her" to create the evidence.

EXILED MLB PITCHER TREVOR BAUER SETTLES WITH ACCUSER, RELEASES TEXTS SHOWING WOMAN PLANNED FOR HIM TO CHOKE HER IN EXTORTION PLOT
https://www.outkick.com/disgraced-e...es-alleged-texts-sent-by-victim-in-new-video/

Bauer, the 2020 NL Cy Young winner, followed up news of the settlement with a video detailing why he agreed to settle with the victim. He revealed text messages allegedly exchanged between Hill and her friends, which Bauer claims as proof that Hill plotted to extort the Dodgers pitcher.

Chats between Hill and her associates (including ex-Padres pitcher Jacob Nix) encouraged her to “get that bag” before and during her meet-ups with Bauer.

“Next victim. Star pitcher for the Dodgers,” one of Hill’s messages allegedly said.

“What should I steal?” Hill’s message allegedly asked on a separate interaction.

“Take his money,” Hill’s friend allegedly responded, with Trevor Bauer adding that they frequently mentioned his net worth across chats.

I already have my hooks … Net worth is $51 million,” Hill allegedly texted her friend.

“You better get his bag,” Jacob Nix allegedly texted Hill after her second meet-up with Bauer.

Hill requested a restraining order against Bauer in 2021, which was ultimately denied. The LA County District Attorney’s Office declared in Feb. 2022 that criminal charges would not be levied against Bauer.
Screenshot-2023-10-02-at-3.44.56-PM-1024x354.png

Screenshot-2023-10-02-at-2.47.29-PM-1024x602.png


The Atlantic was complicit - and falsely reported on the woman's injuries.

The Atlantic repeated the false claim there was a skull fracture, though they had documentation that was a lie.

And this weasel, former MLB pitcher Jacob Nix, was complicit in the early messages with Lindsey in their planning to go after Trevor Bauer



Just to reiterate, we have a man who's life was basically ruined on the basis of allegations... and she's going to get away scott free. Even at the time, when the DA reviewed the evidence and declined to prosecute, the MLB suspended Trevor Bauer for TWO YEARS and the The Dodgers released him.

The Court of Public Opinion is being weaponized... You don't have to actually to be found guilty in the Court of Law to have your life devastated.

Kind of reminds of another recent situation of Allegation being reported in the Meda in an effort to Convict in the Court of Public Opinion... with detrimental effects.

Why worry about a Criminal Case?

I'm hoping Trevor decides to go after the MLB and The Dodgers next... He's owed a shit ton of money and two years of his life.
 
Man, a lawsuit for damages incurred would be astronomical. Wasn't he basically scheduled to be the Dodgers ace, before this shit hit?
 
Scerpi said:
Honestly, it only really hurt the real victims of domestic abuse and rape. In the end, Trevor should get his life back and hopefully another shot at the MLB.

It whittles way at the public confidence of a woman to come forward.
for sure. then when the women finally do feel comfortable enough to come out, way later, they're always met with "why didn't you say anything from the get-go? " etc. we all have seen it. even on here.
 
False accusations of this type should land the accuser in prison for a little while. Think of how many resources were wasted trying to pin a rape on an innocent man. The Justice system is fucked and the supposed solutions are only making things worse.

Random thought, but he private prison system must love everything that’s going in regards to immigration right now.
 
The XL said:
She should get life in prison if we're being honest. Our 'justice' system is a complete fraud. All so scumbag lawyers and judges can get paid
That’s crazy, dude. Why should she get life? That makes no sense.

Don’t get me wrong, she’s a piece of shit but life in prison for this would be way over the top.
 
Scerpi said:


Holy shit. I follow baseball, and this guy got dragged through the mud hard. Damn.
 
DUI: Lindsey Hill riding on rims, can’t answer questions, has to pee right now! – Downtown Nashville's Broadway Crime

28-year-old "paralegal and dog mom" Lindsey Hill was booked Thursday night after police say she was extremely drunk behind the wheel on Donelson Pike. Witnesses told police that they saw Hill hit a curb while driving on the rims of her car and thought she may have been in an accident. Officers found Hill behind the wheel in a Mcdonald's parking lot. Her car was missing the left passenger side tire. Hill almost fell getting out of the vehicle, she could barely stand, and police could smell alcohol on her breath as she told them that she had "3 mixed drinks." Police had a difficult time understanding her as her speech was extremely slurred. She agreed to sobriety tests and performed poorly. She wouldn't answer any questions and would only say she "had to pee."

Lindsey Hill of Ruthledge in San Diego, CA, was booked into the Metro Nashville Jail on May 4th, charged with driving under the influence, driving with a revoked license, and open container. A judicial commissioner set her bond at $2,500, and the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office gave her pre-trial release from their facility.

Lindsey-Hill-MNPD.png
 
The MLB commissioner really had it out for him. Trevor Bauer was the one who revealed 70% of pitchers were using foreign substances. When MLB and no one would listen or do anything to get rid of it, he himself starting using them using foreign substances too (while very publicly announcing it on social media.) These substances added significant spin to balls.

After the reveal, MLB had to crack down on the substances thing and a lot of pitchers ERA's suddenly shot up. Because of the whole ordeal, the MLB commissioner hated him and basically suspended him without real proof for these false sexual allegations. Basically trying to ruin his career.

The Dodgers released him but were still on the hook for his salary. They were hoping he would sign with another team so that they didn't pay.

But in the end Bauer had the last laugh. He signed with a team in Japan, so he gets paid there and his MLB salary.

The fans in Japan absolutely love him and he has a Youtube channel showing his experiences in Japan.

 
Why did he settle with her? By them announcing they are both dropping their suits, doesn't really clear his name. Unless I missed the part where he is still can go after her.
I missed the part where he is still can go after her.
 
Scerpi said:
Honestly, it only really hurt the real victims of domestic abuse and rape. In the end, Trevor should get his life back and hopefully another shot at the MLB.

It whittles way at the public confidence of a woman to come forward.
I still believe her because it’s impossible for women to lie unless it’s about a democrat raping them.
 
