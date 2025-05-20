Trenpuria at WW - Who's the strongest fighter he beats?

BroScienceTalkatWork
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Apr 19, 2025
- Messages
- 405
- Reaction score
- 287
Please disregard this thread if it's too stupid..
Lets see he's like 185 in the ring. Puts on 10-15 pounds of muscle.
Does he beat a single top 10 fighter?
Islam - no
Brady - probably not
Buckley - no
Ian Garry - absolutely not
Morales - no
JDM - no
Shavkat - no
Edwards - no
No. absolutely not
Does he beat Burns? Sure
Lets see he's like 185 in the ring. Puts on 10-15 pounds of muscle.
Does he beat a single top 10 fighter?
Islam - no
Brady - probably not
Buckley - no
Ian Garry - absolutely not
Morales - no
JDM - no
Shavkat - no
Edwards - no
No. absolutely not
Does he beat Burns? Sure