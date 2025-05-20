Trenpuria at WW - Who's the strongest fighter he beats?

B

BroScienceTalkatWork

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Apr 19, 2025
Messages
405
Reaction score
287
Please disregard this thread if it's too stupid..

Lets see he's like 185 in the ring. Puts on 10-15 pounds of muscle.

Does he beat a single top 10 fighter?


Islam - no

Brady - probably not

Buckley - no

Ian Garry - absolutely not

Morales - no

JDM - no

Shavkat - no

Edwards - no

No. absolutely not

Does he beat Burns? Sure
 
Love the subtlety of leaving Belal off the list. A Belal trolling thread masquerading as an Ilia thread.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,096
Messages
57,321,396
Members
175,639
Latest member
WaterDrinker17

Share this page

Back
Top