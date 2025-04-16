NFL Travis Hunter?

We all played both ways in high school football, simply because a HS team simply doesn't have that many great athletes so the few ya have ya need everywhere. But that wasn't vs NFL athletes......obviously.

Hunter is only 185 pounds, which will work if all he does is catch passes, this talk about him playing both ways is crazy, at the NFL level .

How is a 185 pounder going to tackle a 230 pound running back, week in and week out. that will not work for very long.

Ok ok bring him in on a third and obvious passing situations but it ends there.

The guy is slender not muscular at all.


 
Whoever drafts him is not gonna play him 50-50. They'll evaluate his strongest position and have him play 90+% of his snaps there. He's gonna have to tack on mass to play at the NFL level, and he will not have the cardio to be a full two way player anymore.
 
Hunter is a ridiculous talent that could break the NFL as an offensive weapon.

With that being said, I heard rumours Hunter claims he would rather not play (get paid multi millions) if he can't play both sides of the ball.

HUGE RED FLAG
 
Whoever drafts him is not gonna play him 50-50. They'll evaluate his strongest position and have him play 90+% of his snaps there. He's gonna have to tack on mass to play at the NFL level, and he will not have the cardio to be a full two way player anymore.
This thread was inspired by listening to him talk about how he'd retire from the game if not allowed to play both ways, so he is serious about it.
 
Hunter is a ridiculous talent that could break the NFL as an offensive weapon.

With that being said, I heard rumours Hunter claims he would rather not play (get paid multi millions) if he can't play both sides of the ball.

HUGE RED FLAG
HUGE RED FLAG.....you got it.

Yes he's talking about HAVING to play both ways, which will not work in the NFL

I mentioned he was slender, to be honest......skinny.
 
There have been a few smallish WR, do think his lack of size/muscle won't matter much there, but it will on defense,


 
His bluff will be called.
NFL honcho.....here's the deal Travis, we need a receiver and a nickel back to help us out, we aren't looking for a two way player simply because if you go down.......we will have a problem. So, if you are cool with what we want from you you will be our first pick, if you aren't let us know today so we can make other plans,
 
I think travis should play corner but might be a better receiver.

Why I think he should play corner?

He has ball hawk instincts and getting him to play DB can take away a whole side of the field assuming he is that good. But now if you play him at wide receiver as his secondary position it will be difficult for defenses to adjust.

DB can be his primary and he can then come in every now and then as a WR to confuse defenses.

That being said most NFL experts say he is a better WR
 
