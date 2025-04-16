Sir Elzio Dennick
We all played both ways in high school football, simply because a HS team simply doesn't have that many great athletes so the few ya have ya need everywhere. But that wasn't vs NFL athletes......obviously.
Hunter is only 185 pounds, which will work if all he does is catch passes, this talk about him playing both ways is crazy, at the NFL level .
How is a 185 pounder going to tackle a 230 pound running back, week in and week out. that will not work for very long.
Ok ok bring him in on a third and obvious passing situations but it ends there.
The guy is slender not muscular at all.
