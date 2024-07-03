Cowboy Kurt Angle
Guy just liked making guys stare at his pee in cups, to each his own.He never retired or asked to be cut would be my guess, he was still being drug tested up till very recently
He had to pay UFC those 7 years. Crazy
He was still on the roster???
See? It's not that hard to get out of these deals. Just don't show up to work for 7 years and you're done!
He could’ve asked for a release and the ufc would have granted it, he just probably never wanted to admit he was done and kept thinking maybe he had a comeback in him somewhere. Like rocky when he still had something in the basement so he fought that exhibition against mason the line Dixon
Honestly I had no idea he was still on the roster.
Going through 7 years of USADA testing is some real commitment to ghosting UFC. I'm impressed.