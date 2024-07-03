  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

News Travis Browne released from UFC contract after 7 years of inactivity

Only Here for Attachments said:
See? It's not that hard to get out of these deals. Just don't show up to work for 7 years and you're done!
He could’ve asked for a release and the ufc would have granted it, he just probably never wanted to admit he was done and kept thinking maybe he had a comeback in him somewhere. Like rocky when he still had something in the basement so he fought that exhibition against mason the line Dixon
 
Pierced7681 said:
Honestly I had no idea he was still on the roster. <lmao>

Going through 7 years of USADA testing is some real commitment to ghosting UFC. I'm impressed.
 
